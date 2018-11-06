Early risers may have lower risk of breast cancer: 3 other reasons to wake up early and how to do so

Research shows early birds may be less likely to get breast cancer. Here we look at the benefits of an early alarm, and how night owls can adapt.

A new study by UK researchers at the University of Bristol, which looks into female sleeping patterns, has found that ‘larks’ who wake up earlier in the morning are 40-48% less likely to get breast cancer than ‘night owls’, their later-rising cousins.

This is good news for early risers, but it is not the only benefit that comes from getting up at the crack of dawn. There are many more reasons why the early bird does, in fact, catch the worm…

1. It’s good for your mental health

Early risers have a reputation for being almost annoyingly enthusiastic and energetic, and that’s because they often are. Studies show that morning people are associated with positive personality types, while those that burn the candle into the early hours have been found to suffer more with anxiety and depression. It is no coincidence that when angelic children transform into sleepy, grouchy teenagers, it is accompanied by a substantial shift in their biological clock.

2. It makes the rest of the day easier

Early risers don’t just feel better about their day, they’re often much better set up for it too. The early bird can have a hearty breakfast, fit in some exercise if so inclined, properly plan their day and enjoy a quieter commute. Most likely you can arrive at work relaxed, rested and ready for the day. Well done you.

3. Studies suggest you’ll live longer

Psychological and physical wellbeing often go hand in hand, and sleep is no exception. A study published earlier this year suggests that “later chronotypes” (late risers), are more at risk of early death and respiratory disease. Night owls need not panic – the differences are relatively minor – but when it comes to health in later life, larks lead by a beak.

So now you know – a healthy riser in many ways is an early riser. But how should you approach the notoriously tricky task of befriending your alarm clock?

Consistency is key

Practice makes perfect, and good sleep patterns are regular sleep patterns. Avoid large lie-ins that might disrupt good habits, and start tapering back your sleeping habits by just a minute or two per night. At the end of a month you’ll have lost between 30 minutes and an hour, and hopefully so gradually that you won’t notice any ill effects.

Early to bed, early to rise

If you’re stumbling in at 4am, expecting to flop into bed and spring up energetically two hours later, it’s unlikely to happen. An early start begins the previous night, and getting any less than six hours sleep will ensure a rude awakening. Ease yourself into an earlier bedtime by listening to podcasts; cutting back caffeine, nicotine and large evening meals, and avoiding the bright blue light from your phone or laptop.

Prepare your environment

Once you’ve perfected the night before, it’s time for the morning after. If the warmth of your duvet makes the hall feel like an Arctic winter, leave a robe by your bed to soothe the shock. Arrange an activity with a friend that you have to get up for and can’t bail on – a gym trip or dog walk – and put your alarm clock on the other side of the room. You’ll be forced to rise immediately, and must listen to at least a few more seconds of piercing rings that are sure to wake you up.

Daylight, water and Spotify

Once you’ve wrenched yourself from the bed, you’ve got a whole day to get stuck into. Your first instinct may be to race for coffee, but it’s worth resisting just long enough to knock back a glass of water – re-hydrating first thing is a must. Upbeat music will also pump you up, while standing in front of a window helps your eyes and mind adjust to the day.

