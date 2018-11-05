As strange statue of footballer Mo Salah is unveiled, 5 other odd statues - and where to find them

Sculpting a celebrity can be dangerous endeavour to tackle. Such high profile artworks can earn their makers millions, cement international reputations, and provide a pathway to becoming rich and the famous. Or they can get you mercilessly trolled on social media.

So it goes for a statue of Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah unveiled in Sharm El Sheikh – depicted arms aloft, eyes raised to the heavens – which has prompted derision from confused football fans. Twitter users disagree on just who the statue looks like (Leo Sayer; Beavis and Butthead; one of the burglars from Home Alone), but on one point they are united. It doesn’t look remotely like Salah.

The footballer is far from the first to be recreated in not such a natural light. Here are five other infamous representations of stars, ranging from the merely miscalculated, to the truly, eye-poppingly awful…

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo statue at the Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport in Madeira (PA Archive)

Before Salah, there was Ronaldo. Long the front runner in terrible-statues-of-footballing-superstars, 2017’s infamous bust suffered from asymmetric features, an enormous forehead, and a unsettlingly toothy grin. Unveiled in Madeira Airport in 2017, the statue’s dreadfulness became so iconic that when it was replaced earlier this year, there were protests from locals, and a petition demanding its immediate return. “We consider [it’s removal] a total lack of respect for the Medeiran people,” the petition stated.

2. Michael Jackson

Though hardly a masterpiece, this statue became hated as much for its jarring location as its poor quality. Mohamed Al-Fayed, millionaire ex-owner of Fulham FC and personal friend of Jacko, commissioned the work to stand outside Fulham’s football ground, but, as it transpired, fans did not feel very represented by the American King of Pop. After two years of protest, new owner Shahid Khan decided in 2013 to remove the statue, and it now resides in the National Football Museum in Manchester. “It is a lucky thing,” Al-Fayed warned his successor, on hearing of its removal. “You will regret it later.” At the end of the ensuing season, Fulham were relegated from the Premier League.

3. Oscar Wilde

Adorning a plinth near Trafalgar Square, this “swamp creature” statue, as it is sometimes called, didn’t quite succeed in capturing Wilde’s classic good looks. The statue has been used as both a dustbin and ashtray by passers-by – ironic perhaps given that vandals have repeatedly, and often painstakingly stolen the cigarette supposed to rest in the author’s right hand. It’s been replaced three times so far, first in bronze, the second ordinary steel, and the third, the kind of heavy duty steel used to build the centre of locks. The artist, Maggi Hambling, recalled: “The vandals took two nights to saw through it.”

4. James Dean

The only statue on this list that was commissioned by its subject, sculptor Kenneth Kendall may have been hampered by the fact he began work on the piece the very night James Dean died. The ensuing sculpture, with its hugely elongated face, was stolen from Park Cemetery in Fairmount, Indiana, but a replica and now lives at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

5. Kate Moss

Marc Quinn with his 50kg solid gold statue of supermodel Kate Moss (PA archive)

Perhaps the final proof that art does not, in fact, always imitate life, is this contortionist re-imagining of British supermodel Kate Moss looking somewhere between a pretzel and the girl from horror classic The Ring. Carved from solid gold at a cost of £1.5 million, the original work was purchased by an anonymous foreign buyer, but a sister piece remains on display in Oslo at Folketeaterpassasjen. By all accounts Moss herself very much liked the work.

