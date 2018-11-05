2 minutes chatting childhood veal dinners and death-row meals with Michel Roux Jr

This is what happened when we subjected the chef to our quickfire food quiz.

From a famous foodie family and with two Michelin stars under his belt, it’s an understatement to say Michel Roux Jr knows a thing or two about food.

He’s got the cookbooks to prove it, and has just released his latest tome: The French Revolution.

We managed to catch Roux Jr in the kitchen of his famous London restaurant Le Gavroche just before the lunch rush, to get him to answer our quickfire food questions…

Your ultimate death row, last-night-on-earth meal, would be… Roast lobster with garlic butter and big fat chips.

Despite all your efforts in the kitchen, you still can’t quite master… Cooking Asian food – I’ve never trained in an Asian kitchen so it’s difficult for me as a trained French chef to go into. If I were to redo my career, I would probably spend a little bit more time with Asian cuisine.

Your favourite store cupboard essential has to be… Quality pepper.

The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is… A sharp knife.

If you get hungry late at night, the first snack you’ll reach for is… Quality cheese – who cares about the nightmares?

Preferably your eggs would be… Poached and runny.

Your favourite childhood meal is… Veal kidneys and mustard sauce.

Last night for dinner you tucked into… I had staff dinner at the restaurant, which was baked potatoes with cheese on top and a salad.

Your takeaway of choice is… I don’t really do takeouts.

Your hangover cure has to be… I don’t normally do hangovers because I’m very careful – I don’t drink too much. I can’t remember the last time I was hungover.

Your signature dish is… I’ll think I’ll answer that one by saying the signature dish at Le Gavroche – the cheese souffle has been on the menu for 50 years.

The French Revolution is published in hardback by Seven Dials, priced £25. Available now.

