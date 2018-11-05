Winter cycling kit: 8 great buys to shop now

5th Nov 18 | Lifestyle

Stay safe and comfortable on your bike this season: Abi Jackson shares eight essentials available now.

With the right kit, winter doesn’t have to mean an end to your two-wheeled commute or weekend rides – just make sure you’re prepared for the weather and, crucially, the dark, as the days draw in.

Here’s some of our favourite cycle kit – all ideal for the colder months – to shop right now…

1. Proviz REFLECT360 Men’s Performance Cycling Jacket, £99.99 (provizsports.com)

Proviz REFLECT360 Men's Performance Cycling Jacket, £99
(Proviz/PA)

When it comes to reflective outerwear, the Proviz range is hard to beat – and new to the line-up this season, this men’s performance jacket features all the great specs (soft-touch, moisture-wicking mesh lining and superb visibility) you’d expect from previous versions, but now comes in a sporty, slimline fit for improved comfort and reduced drag.

2. Blinkers Blinker Set, Euros 169.99 (approx. £151) (blinkers.bike)

Blinkers Blinker Set, Euros 169.99
(Blinkers/PA)

Want to take your safety on the road to the next level? These smart lights come complete with indicators, that you control via a wireless remote mounted on your handlebars. They also feature automatic break lights, to let road-users behind you know when you’re slowing down, plus a circle laser light (to remind drivers to keep a safe distance), and come with 20hr-use rechargeable batteries.

3. Bikehut Backpack Signal, currently reduced to £20 from £25 (Halfords)

Bikehut Backpack Signal, currently reduced to £20 from £25, Halfords
(Halfords/PA)

Alternatively, this Bikehut indicating lights system attaches to your backpack – simply tie on with the bungee straps supplied, then operate via the wireless handlebar-mounted remote. As well as indicating left and right, you can switch to flashing red light mode, and automatic speed sensors will kick in to trigger a break light function too.

4. Liv Zorya Wind Jacket, £99.99 (liv-cycling.com)

Liv Zorya Wind Jacket, £99.99
(Liv/PA)

If you’re not already acquainted, Liv is the first ever all-female cycling brand, created by women for women – and what this basically means is a range you’ll love for its top-notch comfort and aesthetics, as well as all the technical specs you’d hope for. This super-fine Zorya jacket takes up barely no bag space, but does the job of keeping wind chill at bay – and the cosmic-esque print is a joy.

5. Liv Signature Knickers, £129.99 (liv-cycling.com)

Liv Signature Knickers, £129.99
(Liv/PA)

For a bit more coverage now the cold weather’s arrived, these 3/4-length leggings really are worth the investment, with a wide-cut high waistband that sits comfortably in place, and luxurious-feel soft touch TransTextura™ fabric for just the right mix of breathability and compression. Liv’s Procomfor™ chamois padding designs don’t disappoint, either.

6. Boardman Men’s Baselayer, £24 (Halfords)


Layering up is key for cold rides, and, if you don’t want to spend a fortune, this super-lightweight baselayer helps regulate temperature with quick-drying fabric that’s both thermal and breathable.

7. Liv Rev MIPS Women’s Road Helmet, £119.99 (liv-cycling.com)

Liv Rev MIPS Womens Road Helmet, £119.99
(Liv/PA)

In the market for a new helmet that ticks all those crucial boxes – and looks and fits great? MIPS technology (that stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System) makes this one from Liv an ace choice, with its sleek, streamlined look and ‘bacteria-inhibiting’ super-wicking padding to help keep sweat drips at bay during strenuous rides. Bonus: Liv’s handy head-measurement guide means you can be sure of an ideal fit.

8. Altura Neoprene Gloves, £30 (Halfords)

Altura Neoprene Glove, £30 (Halfords)
(Halfords/PA)

One of those people who always has cold hands? Invest in a good pair of winter gloves, pronto. This neoprene pair keeps out draughts and, with a suitably thick spongy texture, they’re designed to be super warm and comfortable yet also stretchy, so they shouldn’t feel bulky and cumbersome. A silicone print on the palm helps with grip too.

