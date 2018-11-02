4 cocktails for Bonfire Night - to make your night go with a bang

4 cocktails for Bonfire Night - to make your night go with a bang2nd Nov 18 | Lifestyle
Take the nip out of the air with these winter warmers, says Sam Wylie-Harris.
There’s always a chill in the air as you stand and watch fireworks – but that provides a good excuse to warm yourself up afterwards with an autumnal tipple.
Here are four fabulous concoctions to put some wow factor into your post-fireworks party…
1. Duppy Pear & Ginger Punch (serves 4)
This hot punch marries The Duppy Share Caribbean rum (£22, 70cl, Sainsbury’s) with ripe pears. The spicy taste of ginger is lifted by the sweetness and woody scent of cinnamon, while the freshness of lime keeps it beautifully balanced.
Ingredients: 200ml The Duppy Share, 1 litre pear juice, 40ml ginger cordial, 50ml lime juice, 2 teaspoons of brown sugar, 6 cinnamon sticks.
Method: Add the pear juice, ginger cordial, lime juice, brown sugar and 2 of the cinnamon sticks into a saucepan. Bring to the boil, turn down the heat, and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Prepare glassware by adding a cinnamon stick to each. When the mix is at the desired temperature, add rum and serve.
2. Belle of St Clement
The Belle of St Clement brings together the delicate flavours of St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur (£19.50, 50cl, Asda) with the fragrance of jasmine tea and rosemary, laced with the sweetness of mandarin acacia honey syrup.
Ingredients: 10ml St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, 5ml mandarin acacia honey syrup, 80ml hot silver tip jasmine tea, 2 drops of rosemary droplets/tincture, garnish with a sprig of rosemary.
Method: Build ingredients in a china tea cup and garnish with a fresh sprig of rosemary.
3. By the Fireside
Summer is often associated with picturesque lemon groves and zesty drinks, but this cocktail brings the citrus to autumn (think lemon meringue pie). Pococello limoncello (£25, 50cl, Pococello) is cushioned with comforting Chase Marmalade Vodka (£40, 70cl, Waitrose & Partners).
Ingredients: 25ml Pococello, 25ml Chase marmalade vodka, 25g orange marmalade, spike of citrus, 50ml water.
Method: Warm all ingredients over a stove. When at the desired temperature, serve in a heat-resistant glass mug and garnish with a clove-studded lemon wheel.
4. Pimped-up hot chocolate
Liqueur lovers will take to these smaller format tasty tipples in an instant! And they’re easy-peasy if you’ve also been on fireworks duty or at a display. Simply pour one of Sainsbury’s new Hazelnut, Chocolate or Coffee Liqueurs (£8 each, 35cl, Sainsbury’s) into a mug of hot chocolate, or add a dash or two to spike up an espresso.
