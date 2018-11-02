Why do some people get worse head rushes than others?

Everything you never knew you wanted to know about orthostatic hypotension.

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who has never experienced the familiar feeling of dizziness when you get up too quickly and blood surges to your head.

Head rush is a simple biological phenomenon but there’s no denying that some people get them a whole lot worse than others.

For some, seeing stars for a good few seconds after standing up is an irritatingly frequent occurrence. Doctors refer to head rushes as orthostatic hypotension, which most often happens when you’ve been sitting down for long periods of time.

This is because blood has collected in your legs, and when you stand up your body takes a little bit longer than normal to pump all this blood to your brain and return your lowered blood pressure back to normal.

So why does it occur, and why do some people suffer from it more than others?

Dehydration

Dehydration means that there’s less fluid in your body, and therefore less blood circulating around. This decrease in your blood volume means it takes longer for your heart to pump it back up to your brain.

This isn’t necessarily just the result of not drinking enough water – you also need to be careful when drinking alcohol, spending time in the sun or when you’re exercising and sweating a lot without properly hydrating yourself.

Pregnancy

The head rush you get from standing up to fast is so much more intense when you're pregnant 😵 — Lauren Hannah Pell (@laurenhpell) May 12, 2014

Yes, pregnancy is magical, but there’s no denying that it’s a hard road. Alongside swollen feet and morning sickness, you lucky pregnant ladies are more susceptible to head rushes.

Your circulatory system expands quickly when you’re pregnant, meaning that your blood pressure drops and your body will take that bit longer to pump blood against gravity (aka to your head when you stand up).

Hot baths

If you’re the type of person who enjoys a long soak in boiling hot bath, you’ll be familiar with the blinding head rush that occurs when you finally emerge from the steamy water.

This is because the heat has caused your blood vessels to dilate and your pressure to drop. The sudden movement of hopping out of the tub therefore means that your body takes a bit longer than usual to catch up and get back to normal.

The solution to this is simple – maybe don’t crank up the heat so much, and getting out of your bath or shower will be a whole lot more pleasant.

Age

Can tell I’m getting older cause I get a head rush every time I stand up. God forbid I stand up then run upstairs I almost pass out — Jenny Charnley (@charnleyy) February 3, 2018

This one is perhaps more obvious than the others, but chances are your head rushes will get worse as you get older. This is because your heart can’t pump blood around your body to quite the same strength as time goes on.

Don’t worry, it’s not like you’re at a higher risk of worse orthostatic hypotension as each day goes by, but rather this applies to people aged 65 and over, when their blood pressure starts to drop.

Deeper issues

You ever just get a head rush so bad you almost pass out? — David 🇿🇦 (@Dragoontbh) June 22, 2018

The majority of the time, head rushes aren’t something to be worried about. However, they could point to underlying issues if they are persistent and start getting in the way of your day-to-day life.

They could indicate a blood disorder which affects the way your body can pump blood – such as diabetes, heart conditions or issues with your thyroid. If it gets so intense that you start fainting, it’s definitely time to visit your doctor.

