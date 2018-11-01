Feel out of your depth when handed the wine list? 6 crucial questions to ask your sommelier

Follow these wine ordering tips to help you get the most from your wine experience.

The world of wine can be a tricky one to navigate, especially when you’re handed a huge wine list and suddenly feel out of your depth.

Even the most enthusiastic wine lover can be overwhelmed when faced with four different malbecs that will complement a juicy steak, or an entire page dedicated to the white wines of Burgundy and intricacies of French appellations (that’s grape growing regions by the way).

But drinking wine and ordering a special bottle should be an enjoyable experience, so we asked leading wine expert Jon Bonné, author of The New Wine Rules for his top tips on what to ask your sommelier.

“Ordering wine is a conversation, not a test,” says Bonné. “But make sure it’s not a one-sided conversation. You and the sommelier need to be talking with each other, not at each other. There’s no such thing as the perfect choice, so choose the wine that makes you happy.”

1. ‘What do you think I’ll enjoy?’

Be clear about the types of wine you like and then ask for their suggestions. If the waiter or sommelier’s suggestion doesn’t appeal, just ask what other ideas they might have.

2. ‘This is my budget – which wine do you like best within that price range?’

Be clear up front about what you want to spend. If a suggestion is too expensive, say so. If you don’t want to talk money at the table, point to a wine that is close to your price range: “What about something more like this?” Or: “I really enjoy wines from this region.” They should get the hint.

3. ‘Which wines will match what we’re eating?’

It goes without saying that restaurant staff should always know their wine list better than you. Asking them which wine they like best is a common tip. But that’s not as helpful as asking for two or three suggestions for what goes with what you’re eating.

Let them edit their wine list for you. If they can’t provide answers, ask them nicely to ask someone who can. This is why we pay extra for wine in restaurants: To have it served by professionals.

4. ‘What wines have you enjoyed lately?’

Ask a sommelier which wine really excites them. If it’s not in the lower half of the list’s price range, ask again.

5. ‘Can I sample wines by the glass?’

If you’re stuck and the restaurant isn’t too fancy (and even if it is), ask for a small taste of a wine by the glass you’re interested in. Never more than two – and obviously, this only applies to wines they’re pouring by the glass.

If you really don’t like the wine they suggested, tell them right after you taste it: “This isn’t quite what I had in mind.”

Today, it’s generally okay to send back a suggestion – but not once you start drinking it.

6. ‘Can I also see the cocktail list?’

Finally, sometimes wine isn’t the thing to drink. In addition to the explosion of cocktail talent, restaurants are also working hard to better curate their beer, cider, and even sake and soju choices (and to find interesting non-alcoholic choices). All of these are smart ideas, depending on your mood.

