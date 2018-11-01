VIDEO: World Vegan Day - how to make cauliflower buffalo wings with BOSH!

1st Nov 18 | Lifestyle

The plant-based YouTubers share a hot and spicy recipe.

d1c360f2-cd85-4cf4-af62-3390d7c64eea

Whether you’re already vegan, or intrigued by the idea of trying a plant-based diet, World Vegan Day is undeniably an ideal time to indulge in some animal-free goodness.

BOSH! – run by co-founders and friends Ian Theasby and Henry Firth – are all about making vegan food fun, delicious and a breeze to whip up.

So, with chicken off the menu – for today at least – here’s how to make their spicy buffalo cauliflower wings…

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Channel 4 confirms Leeds as new national headquarters

Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted 16-year-old model, according to lawsuit
Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted 16-year-old model, according to lawsuit

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet
Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

Brace yourself- Met Éireann warn STORMY conditions are on the way

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
Netflix reveals first clip of Henry Cavill starring in The Witcher

Netflix reveals first clip of Henry Cavill starring in The Witcher
There's a rise in men getting penis fillers for cosmetic reasons, but is it safe?

There's a rise in men getting penis fillers for cosmetic reasons, but is it safe?
Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Channel 4 confirms Leeds as new national headquarters