9 things you really shouldn't say to a vegan

31st Oct 18 | Lifestyle

Please, please don't ask anyone plant-based if they miss cheese, says Prudence Wade.

Funny cooking image

Waitrose Magazine’s editor, William Sitwell, has stepped down, after making some controversial comments about veganism.

When vegan food writer Selene Nelson pitched a “plant-based meal series” to Sitwell, he replied via email: “How about a series on killing vegans, one by one. Ways to trap them? How to interrogate them properly? Expose their hypocrisy? Force-feed them meat? Make them eat steak and drink red wine?”

Sitwell apologised when the comments came out, and has since resigned from his post. It’s clear Sitwell’s comments were seriously misjudged, but what about other less obvious things vegans are sick of hearing?

1. “Do you miss *insert cheese/eggs/butter here*?”

Sigh. Sure I might miss the odd bit of Cheddar, but obviously not enough to overturn my beliefs. So I’m good, thanks.

2. “I could never go vegan.”

A) It’s not that hard and B) no one actually asked you to.

3. “So you’re a hippie?”

Weirdly enough, just because I eat plant-based food doesn’t mean I walk around barefoot strumming a guitar.

4. “You must be really healthy then.”

Sure, all I eat is lentils and kale. Oh wait – ever heard of Oreos, Starburst or Hula Hoops? The list of vegan-friendly treats is endless.

5. “But cows need to be milked?”

Of course cows need to be milked – but that milk is for their babies, not for humans, so I’m going to give it a miss.

6. “You must be super militant and radical.”

Of course some vegans are, but most of us are just quietly living our lives (minus the animal products of course).

7. “But bacon/steak/cheese is so tasty!”

*Insert eye roll here*.

8. “Where do you get your protein from if you don’t eat meat?”

This mentality that meat is the only place you can get decent amounts of protein from is bizarre. Lentils, chickpeas, beans, nuts, oats, certain fruit and veg – so much of the food we eat is choc-full of protein.

Whatever Eye Roll GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. “What do you eat?”

This truly is the classic. It’s really not that hard to be vegan and in all honesty I can’t be bothered to teach you – give it a Google and you’ll find out. Meanwhile, I’m going to go tuck into a (vegan) curry.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out
[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

Barbra Streisand: I'm not afraid of losing fans with anti-Trump album

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Strictly's Neil Jones asks for 'positivity' after appearance with wife Katya

Strictly's Neil Jones asks for 'positivity' after appearance with wife Katya
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
X Factor stars family involved in TERRIFYING caravan fire

X Factor stars family involved in TERRIFYING caravan fire
Brace yourself- Met Éireann warn STORMY conditions are on the way

Brace yourself- Met Éireann warn STORMY conditions are on the way
Brace yourself- Met Éireann warn STORMY conditions are on the way

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet