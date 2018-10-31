How to make Gizzi Erskine's cheesy polenta and dirty prawns

“This is my take on the classic Shrimp and Grits that hail from the Southern states of America,” says Gizzi Erskine. “Deeply satisfying and savoury, while quick to whip up, this prawn dish is the perfect accompaniment to my luxurious polenta recipe. The main difference between grits and polenta is that Americans traditionally use white cornmeal, as opposed to the sunnier yellow Italian cornmeal.

“The combination of the sweetness of the prawns and the saltiness of the bacon works perfectly against the mellowness of the polenta. I recommend not being overly cautious with the cayenne or lemon juice, as this really helps to cut through the richness of the dish.”

How to make the cheesy polenta

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

2L fresh chicken or veg stock

200g polenta, cornmeal or grits

Sprig of thyme

80g Cheddar, grated

30g Parmesan, grated

30g butter

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Pinch of white pepper

Sea salt

Method:

1. Put the chicken (or veg) stock, polenta, thyme and quarter of a teaspoon of salt in a medium saucepan and bring to the boil. Allow to simmer over a very low heat for one hour. Initially it will resemble murky yellow water, but have patience, it will slowly come together. Keep whisking the mixture, especially during the last 15 minutes of cooking, to prevent the bottom of the polenta scorching.

2. Once you have a nice thick gloopy consistency similar to a well-cooked porridge, which pulls away from the sides of the pan and has no bite to it when tasted, mix in the cheeses, butter and peppers. You will notice that the the polenta lightens in colour and becomes lovely and shiny. Season with salt to taste and keep hot until ready to serve.

(Issy Croker/PA)

How to make the dirty prawns, spring onions and bacon

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

16 raw king prawns, peeled with tails on, deveined and split down the middle to butterfly

1tbsp olive oil

6 garlic cloves, crushed

100g smoked streaky bacon, cut into lardons

1tbsp butter

4 spring onions, finely chopped

1/2tsp sea salt

1/4tsp white pepper

Good pinch of cayenne pepper

Squeeze of lemon juice

Method:

1. Place the prawns in a bowl with enough olive oil to coat them, add the crushed garlic and allow to marinate while you get everything else ready. This dish cooks fast so have everything prepped and organised before you start cooking.

2. Heat a frying pan over a medium heat with a slick of oil. Add the bacon and fry until it is starting to crisp and the fat has rendered. Remove the bacon from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside.

3. In the same pan, melt the butter in the remaining bacon fat. Turn up the heat to high and add the prawns. You want to cook these hard and fast. When they have begun to turn opaque, return the bacon to the pan along with the spring onions, salt, pepper and cayenne.

4. Check for seasoning and give it a generous squeeze of lemon juice before serving alongside the polenta.

Slow by Gizzi Erskine, photography Issy Croker, is published by HQ, priced £25. Available now.

