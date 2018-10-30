Ask a counsellor: 'How could he dump me by text with no explanation?'

The problem…

“I am a member of a running club and last year a new guy joined that I was immediately attracted to. However, at the time, he was seeing someone else, so I tried to forget about him. It didn’t work though, and I kept finding ways to stay close to him when running or during the regular club meetings, which is how I found out he’d split up from his girlfriend.

“Almost immediately he made it clear that he was interested in me and we started going out shortly after that. We spent nearly all our free time together and he often stayed at my place over the weekend. We had a great week together in Greece and had discussed going to the Caribbean in January for some winter sun. We had also talked about doing a running holiday trip around the UK next year.



“I fell for him in a big way, which is why I am now a complete mess because three nights ago he dumped me by text. There was no explanation and no apology, he just said it wasn’t working out. He’s stopped coming to the running club, has blocked my mobile number and unfriended me online.

How can he go from being with me for almost every waking moment, to not wanting to ever see me again? I miss him so much and wonder if I should I try to get him back?”



Fiona says…

“Do you really want to rescue a relationship with a man who can treat you like this? I know it hurts and you miss him, but he’s already made it clear that he wants no further contact and, if you try to speak to him again, I think you’re only likely to face more rejection and pain.

“Digital dumping is one of the nastier aspects of today’s technology and its use is increasing. It’s little wonder really: It’s easy and doesn’t require any of the messy face-to-face emotional stuff that usually takes place at the end of a relationship.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am absolutely not condoning what this man has done. Ending a relationship in this way is cowardly and hurtful, and you have every reason to feel angry and rejected.

“While you may want to confront him for an explanation and/or vent your anger, I am not sure that there is much to be gained from this. If you feel you really do have to say something though, it might be better to write a letter or email to let him know how immature, dishonest and cowardly his actions have been. Then I suggest you block his phone number too, and try to put this one behind you.

“It might be that he was on the rebound from his recent split. You were there for him when he was, perhaps, feeling down about the break-up from his ex, and maybe he’s used you to help himself recover.

“You deserve more than this man delivered and your confidence will have taken a knock – but you can recover from this if you remember that he was weak and cowardly and not worthy of you.”

