As Meghan warns of an 'Instagram-filtered' life, here are 5 body positive fitness accounts to follow

29th Oct 18 | Lifestyle

Transform your feed into a mentally healthy space with our pick of the 'grammers that fight to keep it real.

Royal tour of New Zealand - Day Two

The Duchess of Sussex has proved once again that she’s the most relatable royal in the game.

In a visit to a cafe in Wellington, New Zealand, as part of her 16-day tour of the South Pacific, Meganspoke out about the negative affects that apps like Instagram can have on your mental health – particularly when it comes to the unrealistic body standards influencers can set.

“Young people find it so difficult,” she said. “You see photos on social media and you don’t know whether she’s born with it or maybe it’s a filter.

“Your judgement of your sense of self worth becomes really skewed when it’s all based on likes.”

Thanks to filters and stock images, we all know it’s easier than ever to curate the ‘perfect’ virtual self, and this seems to be especially true when it comes to the world of fitness.

While a healthy dose of #fitspo might give you the motivation you need to hit an early morning gym session, endlessly scrolling through other people’s perfectly chiselled bodies can also have a pretty negative impact on your self-esteem – especially on those days where you’re struggling to feel good about yourself.

That’s why it’s always a good idea to inject your feed with a bit of realism, to balance out all those ab-tastic gym posts.

Here, we’ve rounded up a bunch of fitness stars that tell it exactly as it is when it comes to their imperfections, their struggles with body image and their mental health. Following fingers at the ready…

1. Jessamyn Stanley

Plus-size yoga teacher Stanley has worked hard to dispel the myth that you have to be a certain size, ethnicity or age to absolutely kill it on a yoga mat. Confident, strong and full of self-love, the 30-year-old uses her account to speak openly about why the practice is (and should be) for everybody.

2. Carly Rowena

View this post on Instagram

P O W E R ⚡️ I don’t think i’ve ever loved my body more than I do right now, it’s ever changing shape, sounds and movements that help me go about my day. I honestly feel the healthiest and best I have ever felt and although I owe a lot to good genes and luckily a previously healthy lifestyle I also owe it to my consistency during pregnancy. If I could give any of you one tip to stay feeling your best during your pregnancy it’s to move in whatever way feels good for you, if you did it before you were pregnant you can continue to do it now and it will not only fill you with feel good endorphins it will give you’re body the power it needs to keep you going. What do you love most about the female body? Comment below! . . Wearing @HokaOneOne_EU #humansofHOKA #30weekspregnant #running #ad

A post shared by C A R L Y R O W E N A (@carlyrowena) on

British personal trainer Carly Rowena announced to her fans that she was pregnant earlier in the year, and since then, has been an ambassador for bump-shy mums everywhere. She proves that you can totally wear a sports bra when you’re in your third trimester, and still look amazing at the same time.

3. Dana Falsetti

View this post on Instagram

@Target #C9atTarget . One of the hardest things for me to let go of was constantly picking at and readjusting my clothes, worrying that my shirt wasn’t rolling up with my belly out as I moved. It would keep me from wearing what I wanted, it would keep me from moving how I wanted, and where I wanted. It was a boundary I had to break to invite authentic movement and body awareness into my life. I want to connect with my body, with my heart, not be distracted by how my rolls touching each other when I fold or that somebody might see. And that meant releasing my attachment to what others think and the shame that comes with. . When I practice outside, or go for a walk, and my belly is out, I get looks. I think mostly people are just surprised I don’t prefer to be covered – a testament to how fat bodies are treated and seen. But I am allowed to be seen, to take up space, to move my way, to have this exact body that I have right now. I won’t let a dirty look take that from me. I won’t let society’s preference for my body to be covered to take that from me.I’m not here for your comfort. I move my way, for me.

A post shared by Dana Falsetti (@nolatrees) on

Another body-positive yogi, Falsetti is a passionate advocate for change when it comes to the types of bodies we see time and time again on fitness advertising. From stretch marks to rolls, nothing is hidden or airbrushed away from her followers.

4. Kelly Cartwright

Paralympic sprinter Kelly Cartwright had her right leg amputated when she was 15, after being diagnosed with a form of cancer called synovial sarcoma. Since then, she’s proved that with adversity comes strength, having represented her native Australia in two paralympic games.

5. Beck Lomas

View this post on Instagram

YES acne sucks. But I’ll tell you what sucks even more? LETTING IT CONTROL YOUR LIFE! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Believe it or not I’ve just been through like 2 months of REALLY REALLY good skin – like one pimple max at a time and there was a part of me that thought maybe, just MAYBE my stint is over – maybe the world has thought: “you know what beck? That’s enough, no more acne for you.” And then BAM, I wake up with a face full of Gavins 🙄 And yeah it sucks and I could wig out about it and hide away OR I could not let it phase me and go on living my life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I know in the scheme of things, something as small as acne doesn’t seem so bad – but as I’ve said before, its one of those things where you really don’t understand how upsetting it can be unless you’ve experienced it – think of your biggest insecurity in the world and then think of wearing it on your face every day. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But the good thing about our insecurities is the more we embrace them and learn to live with them, the less horrible they seem. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I will never be totally okay with having a face full of acne and scars and imperfections but every day I’ll learn to accept it more and more until maybe one day it doesn’t feel like such a big deal anymore 🤷🏼‍♀️ #GoAwayGavin #AdultAcne

A post shared by BECK JACKSON 🦒 (@becklomas) on

In a world of airbrushed Instagrammers, this fitness guru reminds her followers to take everything they see online with a pinch of salt, showing her struggles with acne and sharing a healthy dose of side-by-side ‘Instagram vs reality’ pictures.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum looked so different after losing FIVE stone for her wedding that friends didn't recognise her

Nation braces itself as Met Éireann warn about DRAMATIC change in weather tonight
Nation braces itself as Met Éireann warn about DRAMATIC change in weather tonight

Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk
Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk

[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bride admits to secretly FATTENING up her bridesmaids before her wedding

Bride admits to secretly FATTENING up her bridesmaids before her wedding
[PIC] We are DROOLING over this brand new Penneys dress

[PIC] We are DROOLING over this brand new Penneys dress
DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products
WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds

WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds
WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds

Mum looked so different after losing FIVE stone for her wedding that friends didn't recognise her