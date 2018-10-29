Anxious about party season? Why it's ok to do things your way

If the invites are stacking up, here's why you don't have to go to every party - or dress up to the nines, either.

We’ve had Halloween party weekend, which can only mean one thing – party season is underway. As November nudges closer, you’ve probably now had plenty of save the date texts and emails for Bonfire Night, and even Christmas parties and drinks.

But, what if the idea of getting dressed up (in fancy dress or not) leaves you with a feeling of dread? And if the idea of non-stop socialising between now and Christmas Day is genuinely more scary than Halloween, do you have to always show your face, even if you don’t feel up to it?

Here’s why not going out, or choosing to dress down, can sometimes be the best plan of action…

Saying ‘no’ is ok (and doesn’t make you uncool)

Remember that you need to look after yourself first, not other people’s party planning needs.

Parties are about people more than they’re about clothes

And that’s something we can often forget. A good host should rather someone arrived not in fancy dress, than felt the total fear of having to plan an outfit and not turn up at all. Your company is what the host really wants and anyone who tries to berate you for not going all-out on the fancy dress should have a word with themselves.

Be comfortable – and be you

There’s no shame in wearing what you feel comfortable in, rather than what the rest of the world seems to want you to wear. Hate heels? Don’t bother with them. We can promise you by about 10pm, people who have said, ‘Oh, you’re not wearing heels!’ at the start of the party will start saying, ‘I WISH I WAS YOU’. If you are going to go out during party season, do it as you.

Approach going out mindfully

There’s no point going to every single party, being hungover, and only half-present when you do see friends. Think quality over quantity. That said, it’s best to manage expectations.

If the idea of a particular party gives you anxiety, then it might be one to avoid. Although bear in mind that saying yes to every invite then cancelling on the day is not great party etiquette. If you think you’ll want to spend some of party season sitting on the sofa, then best to say you’ll RSVP nearer the time.

You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone



Can’t afford that fifth meal out, where you have to pay a ‘per head’ price, plus a tenner on a gift or bottle of wine? The person organising it doesn’t need to know your overdraft limit – politely decline if the idea of more spending is making you itchy.

Staying in is good for your emotional health

Cash n I are officially avoiding people at this Christmas party. pic.twitter.com/DXLReofMCO — Alicia H-R (@poor_choices) December 25, 2017

If you find parties stressful, you can choose to duck out. They don’t need to know you can’t get a babysitter/your mum needs to see you. Staying in with the dog is a-ok.

Fitting into a dress should not be the goal for party season

We all like to look our best on a night out, but wondering if we’ll look ‘good enough’ in it a month in advance is exhausting. If this is your party fear, step away from the diet, and try to gain a little perspective, perhaps by focussing on some bigger, more long-term goals, instead.

And people probably won’t remember your outfit anyway…

Stand down from the ‘I need something new’ drama. In our experience, there are lots of nice ways to get some glam while wearing a dress you’ve had for years.

First of all, that makes it vintage, darling. Plus, if you wear something you already own, when Barbara from HR spills cocktail down you, you won’t be thinking, ‘But this cost me 50 quid!’

