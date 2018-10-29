On World Psoriasis Day - 5 celebrities who suffer from the skin condition

Psoriasis affects around 2% of men and women in the UK, and 100,000 people in Ireland.

Red, flaky, itchy skin, silvery scales and crusty patches – psoriasis can be a painful, upsetting condition to deal with.

According to the NHS, psoriasis can kick in at any age, but most often develops in adults under 35, and can have a major impact on your everyday quality of life. In particular, it can trigger feelings of low self-esteem as a result of how it can affect your appearance.

And while more than 125 million people across the globe suffer with the condition – and it affects men and women equally – it’s still easy to feel singled out and isolated because of it.

This #WorldPsoriasisDay, if you're a young person living with #psoriasis, we want you to know that you're not alone! Confidential info & support is available through our WhatsApp helpline service. Message us on 07387716439. https://t.co/4sLZJxpV1o #PsoWhatsApp #psoaware #WPD18 pic.twitter.com/ah0oRDe1fA — Psoriasis Association (@PsoriasisUK) October 29, 2018

Today is World Psoriasis Day, and the start of Psoriasis Awareness Week – a chance to remember that anyone can be affected…

1. Kim Kardashian West

The business woman and reality TV star was diagnosed with psoriasis in 2010 and has discussed it at length on both her Insta stories and her hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

2. Cara Delevingne

Model Delevingne opened up about her struggles with stress-induced psoriasis, which began in 2013. She said at the time: “It only happened during the Fashion Weeks, which are, of course, the worst time of year for me to be covered in scabs.”

3. Alan Carr

The comedian suffered with psoriasis flare-ups while working in factories and as a receptionist, before his comedy career took off.

4. Liam Gallagher

The Oasis singer has had some very strange attention due to his psoriasis, from fans who thought he had cocaine in his hair.

“I had obviously been scratching it during the day, and there were little white bits,” he told Noisey. “They were taking it out of my hair and putting it on their gums…”

5. Christopher Eccleston

While playing Doctor Who, there were days when actor Eccleston suffered from severe bouts of psoriasis and eczema. He told SFX magazine: “My face blew up in the ‘Dalek’ episode. I looked literally disfigured with tiredness and poor skin. You can’t have a life. You can’t socialise.”

