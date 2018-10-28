Why you need to book a trip to Iceland in the next 14 days

Elusive, enigmatic and never guaranteed, the northern lights are a tricky focus for a holiday – yet year after year we chase them.

Theories abound about the best time and place to see displays, but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when they might occur.

If you’re an aurora hunter with nothing planned for early November, it might be worth checking the price of flights to Iceland because according to experts, a spectacular display is on the way.

(Saevar Helgi Bragason/PA)

“Earlier this month a large coronal hole on the sun faced the earth, sending solar wind hurtling towards us, leaving lucky spectators with a spine-tingling aurora borealis show,” explains astronomer Saevar Helgi Bragason.

“Due to the fact the sun rotates once every 27 days or so, this means that around 27 days later it is most likely to occur again”

So based on his analysis, anyone travelling to Iceland from November 2-7, should have a very high probability of sighting the northern lights.

Of course, cloud cover could scupper the whole thing – which is why it’s worth booking a break for a few days – and you’ll need to find an observation spot with no light pollution.

Tour operator Discover The World have been sharing the news with customers and are advising them to book during this period.

“We know that predicting the aurora can be a risky business and nothing is ever certain. However, when the experts are excited, we can’t help but get excited too and share the news,” says Clive Stacey, managing director of Discover The World.

“In over 35 years of operating northern lights trips to Iceland, I have never seen a prediction as positive as this before.”

Hotel Husafell (Discover The World/PA)

Anyone keen to take a chance might want to consider Discover The World’s self-guided four-night Northern Lights, Glaciers and Waterfalls trip, staying at Hotel Husafell in a remote landscape 90 minutes northeast of Reykjavik. A trip from November 3-7, costs from £483pp (two sharing) with B&B accommodation and five days’ car rental. Flights extra.

