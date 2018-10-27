11 up-and-coming fitness Instagrammers you should follow

In need of some #fitspo? Look no further than this new wave of influencers.

You’ve heard of Joe Wicks, Kayla Itsines and Jen Selter, but what about the new crop of gym bunnies that are changing fitness game?

From yogis to weightlifters, these in-shape Instagrammers are all the motivation you need to keep fit this autumn.

1. Cat Meffan (@catmeffan)

Advanced yoga teacher Meffan is an ex-dancer and gymnast who’s fast becoming famous for her yoga, meditation and wellness videos on YouTube. Follow her Instagram feed for tips on how to increase your flexibility and inversions that will make your head spin.

2. Elisabeth Akinwale (@eakinwale)

She lifts, she lunges and she has a six-pack that’s probably better than anyone else’s on your feed. Coach Elisabeth Akinwale somehow juggles being a mum and competing in the annual Crossfit Games and makes it all look super easy – just check out her Instagram page for proof.

3. Luke Worthington (@lukewtraining)



PT Luke Worthington gives his followers a glimpse into his daily coaching schedule at Third Space’s ultra swanky gyms in London, where he trains everyone from fitness editors to professional dancers. Follow him for tips on correcting your form and getting the most out of your workouts this year.

4. Yolanda Burke (@yolanda_matara)

When she’s not performing on stage in The Lion King, you can find West End musical star Yolanda Burke slaying at cardio, acro yoga and weights in the gym. Check her out if your a fan of calisthenics – her arm balances are gravity-defying #goals.



5. Em Furey (@emfurey)

If there’s one thing that’ll make you roll off the sofa and book a spin class, it’s scrolling through pictures of Em Furey’s rock-hard abs. The brunette PT, who teaches at Core Collective, has won legions of fans online thanks to her toned figure and amazing strength.



6. Carly Rowena (@carlyrowena)

Fun, frank and full of positivity, PT Carly Rowena describes herself as “the girl next door who never wants to have to turn down a meal just to stay in shape”. Follow her as she navigates keeping fit during her first pregnancy.

7. Kim Hartwell (@kimhartwell)

Fitness-loving model Kim Hartwell is the creator of Tone What You Own, a personal training programme that carefully utilises strength and conditioning training with yoga techniques. As an avid rock climber and adventurer, she loves nothing more than taking her workout outdoors.



8. Steffy White (@steffywhiteyoga)

This flexible yogi has already amassed over 40K followers, thanks to her wanderlust-inducing travels. Her feed is a beautifully curated snapshot of her daily practice, alongside inspirational and motivating quotes.

9. Ashley Wilking (@ashleywilking)