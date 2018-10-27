11 up-and-coming fitness Instagrammers you should follow

27th Oct 18 | Lifestyle

In need of some #fitspo? Look no further than this new wave of influencers.

You’ve heard of Joe Wicks, Kayla Itsines and Jen Selter, but what about the new crop of gym bunnies that are changing fitness game?

From yogis to weightlifters, these in-shape Instagrammers are all the motivation you need to keep fit this autumn.

1. Cat Meffan (@catmeffan)

View this post on Instagram

|| STORMY WEATHER || There will always be times in life when things feel wrong, life gets turned on it’s head. Life is about accepting that those times will come and fighting each stormy moment with your inner strength & light and calling upon those around you to help keep you supported. 💙🖤 Happiness is a beautiful thing and something we’re all constantly striving for more of, but without sadness, anger and sorrow how would we even know what happiness really is? A little bit of food for thought there and maybe something to help us honour the low moments in life, so we can really thrive in the highs. ✨ Wearing: @sportseditteam @aloyoga Shot by @jake_paul_white 🙌🏼

A post shared by WELLNESS BLOG•YOGA TEACHER (@catmeffan) on

Advanced yoga teacher Meffan is an ex-dancer and gymnast who’s fast becoming famous for her yoga, meditation and wellness videos on YouTube. Follow her Instagram feed for tips on how to increase your flexibility and inversions that will make your head spin.

2. Elisabeth Akinwale (@eakinwale)

She lifts, she lunges and she has a six-pack that’s probably better than anyone else’s on your feed. Coach Elisabeth Akinwale somehow juggles being a mum and competing in the annual Crossfit Games and makes it all look super easy – just check out her Instagram page for proof.

3. Luke Worthington (@lukewtraining)


PT Luke Worthington gives his followers a glimpse into his daily coaching schedule at Third Space’s ultra swanky gyms in London, where he trains everyone from fitness editors to professional dancers. Follow him for tips on correcting your form and getting the most out of your workouts this year.

4. Yolanda Burke (@yolanda_matara)

When she’s not performing on stage in The Lion King, you can find West End musical star Yolanda Burke slaying at cardio, acro yoga and weights in the gym. Check her out if your a fan of calisthenics – her arm balances are gravity-defying #goals.

5. Em Furey (@emfurey)

If there’s one thing that’ll make you roll off the sofa and book a spin class, it’s scrolling through pictures of Em Furey’s rock-hard abs. The brunette PT, who teaches at Core Collective, has won legions of fans online thanks to her toned figure and amazing strength.

6. Carly Rowena (@carlyrowena)

Fun, frank and full of positivity, PT Carly Rowena describes herself as “the girl next door who never wants to have to turn down a meal just to stay in shape”. Follow her as she navigates keeping fit during her first pregnancy.

7. Kim Hartwell (@kimhartwell)

View this post on Instagram

||GET THERE🙌🏼|| As I lay in bed this morning at 6am, I turned to hear the rain pouring down ☔️ I thought “great, of all the sunny days we’ve had I choose this particularly rainy one to go and swim in a (probably cold and also wet) pond.” 🙈 I begrudgingly got out of my cozy little bed and made my way to meet the @wiggle_sport team. . The rain had since turned into a trickle. I met the inspiring wild swimming gang I was training with and my mood instantly lifted. We approached the Hampstead Heath pond, a serene oasis of nature and wildlife 🦆 Actually, I thought…I could very well enjoy this. Around 2 minutes after we’d dived into the (actually warm!) pond, I thought, “Wow I’m so glad I did this”. ☺️ A surge of endorphins rushed through me. . What better way to start the day than to literally dive into nature at sunrise?🍃 Get away from city vibes and get a flippin’ good workout too. I was smoked by the 2nd lap! 🏊🏻‍♂️ So great to mix up my training and my favourite way possible…in nature and in the wild!🌊🌊🌊 #wigglegetthere #6amseries #wiggleswim #ad

A post shared by Tone What You Own ™ ✌🏼💛 (@kimhartwell) on

Fitness-loving model Kim Hartwell is the creator of Tone What You Own, a personal training programme that carefully utilises strength and conditioning training with yoga techniques. As an avid rock climber and adventurer, she loves nothing more than taking her workout outdoors.

8. Steffy White (@steffywhiteyoga)

This flexible yogi has already amassed over 40K followers, thanks to her wanderlust-inducing travels. Her feed is a beautifully curated snapshot of her daily practice, alongside inspirational and motivating quotes.

9. Ashley Wilking (@ashleywilking)

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Meghan spotted with LABEL hanging out: What is the etiquette around clothing labels anyway?

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson SHOCKS fans with secret addition to the family
[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson SHOCKS fans with secret addition to the family

Brace yourself- its going to be absolutely FREEZING this weekend
Brace yourself- its going to be absolutely FREEZING this weekend

The FULL list of 42 schools facing structural inspection has been revealed

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Spooky spirits and wicked wines: 8 drink ideas for a howling Halloween

Spooky spirits and wicked wines: 8 drink ideas for a howling Halloween
We're set for the Clueless remake: 8 fashion lessons we learned from the original movie

We're set for the Clueless remake: 8 fashion lessons we learned from the original movie
WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds

WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds
Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk

Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk
Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk

Meghan spotted with LABEL hanging out: What is the etiquette around clothing labels anyway?