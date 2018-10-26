On Intersex Awareness Day, 3 inspirational activists you should be following

Perceptions around gender and sexuality are slowly shifting thanks to conversations opening up, which is hugely positive, but there is always more to be done, and one area where this is the case, is with intersexuality.

The UK Intersex Association defines intersex people as: “Individuals whose anatomy or physiology differ from contemporary cultural stereotypes of what constitute typical male and female.”

There is a history of intersex children – who may be born with male and female genitalia – undergoing surgery to “fit” a certain gender. A number of activists have been speaking out against this, arguing they should be able to choose for themselves when they’re older.

Intersexuality is perhaps more common than you might think, with charity interACT Advocates for Intersex Youth predicting around 1.7% of people are intersex – with the Guardian pointing out this is similar to the number of people with red hair.

To help become a bit more clued up on the issues facing intersex people, these are the key activists to follow…

1. Hanne Gaby Odiele

In 2017 Hanne Gaby Odiele – who has modelled for Alexander Wang and Miu Miu – told the world she was intersex, and started a partnership with non-profit organisation interACT.

At the time, she said: “I have reached a point in my life where I feel ready to share this important part of who I am. It is time for intersex people to come out of the shadows, claim our status, let go of shame, and speak out against the unnecessary and harmful surgeries many of us were subjected to as children.

“Intersex children born today are still at risk for these human rights violations. I will use my voice and platform to help end such abuses.” She speaks from experience – growing up she had various surgeries and knew she was different, but it was only when she was 17 that she figured out the truth. Now, alongside her modelling career, she’s hard at work breaking the taboo around being intersex.

2. Hida Viloria

Born in New York to Colombian and Venezuelan parents, 50-year-old Viloria is a long-time activist and can often be found writing or speaking about the issues facing, in particular, intersex women.

The author of Born Both: An Intersex Life, has opposed the treatment of intersex athletes like Caster Semenya and in an interview with Rolling Stone said: “My goal was that a parent who might have recently had an intersex child or have one in the future would see my interview and think, ‘Oh, being intersex is fine and this person has been able to grow up happy and successful and feel good about themselves.

“There’s no reason I have to cut up my child’s body in this non-consensual, irreversible way. I’ll just let them grow up and decide later on if they want to change anything about their body, the way most people get to decide.’ ”

3. Tony Briffa

Australian Tony Briffa became the world’s first openly intersex elected official when elected Deputy Mayor of Hobson’s Bay in Victoria in 2008 (then going on to become Mayor).

Briffa has spoken openly about undergoing testes removal surgery without the approval of a court, aged 7, and being placed on female hormones aged 11.

Briffa now identifies as both male and female, and wrote last year for Intersex Awareness Day: “I find that for me some people see me as female and others as male. I mostly like this because it reflects what nature made me and how I feel.”

Briffa added: “My hope is that my experience and successes demonstrates that despite our differences and the abuse and mistreatment many of us are subjected to, we can still aspire to achieve goals including public office – which is a pretty good indicator of public acceptance.”

