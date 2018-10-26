Scottish cafe uses IRN-BRU in its vegan sandwich: 7 other times soft drinks massively improve a meal

Fizzy pop is not just for drinking.

A cafe has invented the world’s first vegan sandwich made with IRN-BRU – and yes, the cafe is in Scotland.

The sandwich in question, from the Serenity Now Cafe in Glasgow, features pulled jackfruit and mushrooms, roasted in the atomic orange pop – and to be fair, it sounds pretty tasty.

In honour of the versatility of soft drinks, here are a few other delectable dishes that benefit from a hint of pop…

1. Gammon

If you’re going to home cook gammon, you’ve got to start by simmering it in cola.

2. Chicken wings

For a really glossy glaze and perfect sweetness, Coca Cola does wonders for chicken wings.

3. Granita

Essentially a grown-up slushy, but delicious all the same when laced with lemonade.

4. Burgers

A hint of cola is thought to add moisture and an umami hit to beef burger patties.

5. Cake

IRN-BRU infused cupcakes anyone? You’ll be buzzing for hours after one of these.

6. Pancakes

These zany Mountain Dew pancakes would be ideal for Halloween.

7. Nachos

Whatever slow-cooked pulled meat you pile on your nachos, make sure to slow cook it in Coca Cola.

