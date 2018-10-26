Scottish cafe uses IRN-BRU in its vegan sandwich: 7 other times soft drinks massively improve a meal

Scottish cafe uses IRN-BRU in its vegan sandwich: 7 other times soft drinks massively improve a meal26th Oct 18 | Lifestyle
Fizzy pop is not just for drinking.
A cafe has invented the world’s first vegan sandwich made with IRN-BRU – and yes, the cafe is in Scotland.
The sandwich in question, from the Serenity Now Cafe in Glasgow, features pulled jackfruit and mushrooms, roasted in the atomic orange pop – and to be fair, it sounds pretty tasty.
In honour of the versatility of soft drinks, here are a few other delectable dishes that benefit from a hint of pop…
1. Gammon
If you’re going to home cook gammon, you’ve got to start by simmering it in cola.
2. Chicken wings
For a really glossy glaze and perfect sweetness, Coca Cola does wonders for chicken wings.
3. Granita
Essentially a grown-up slushy, but delicious all the same when laced with lemonade.
4. Burgers
A hint of cola is thought to add moisture and an umami hit to beef burger patties.
5. Cake
IRN-BRU infused cupcakes anyone? You’ll be buzzing for hours after one of these.
6. Pancakes
These zany Mountain Dew pancakes would be ideal for Halloween.
7. Nachos
Whatever slow-cooked pulled meat you pile on your nachos, make sure to slow cook it in Coca Cola.
