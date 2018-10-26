Saliha Mahmood Ahmed on the joy of cooking down the generations

The cook shares how her grandma influenced both her and her mother's cooking.

You’ll know her for winning MasterChef in 2017, but Saliha Mahmood Ahmed, now 30, has been cooking since she was 10 years old. “But you weren’t allowed to do everything in the kitchen,” she recalls. “The initial stage was peeling onions or helping tidy up – that actually counted as a kitchen job believe it or not – and then you progressed to basic cutting and chopping.

“If you knew how to do that, you were allowed to stir the pot, because you have to stir it in a certain way. If you stir it willy-nilly you’ll break up the meat.”

Two decades on, she’s celebrating the release of her debut cookbook, Khazana, which draws on the history of the Mughal empire and her own Pakistani heritage. Heritage is crucial to Mahmood Ahmed’s cooking, but the development of her kitchen skills was “definitely an evolution”, managed by her mum and her school food technology teacher.

“I didn’t just go into the kitchen and follow a recipe, I had to be taught the stages,” she explains. “Gradually mum gave in and said, ‘Well ok, you seem to be getting good so you can be let loose in the kitchen, but make sure you tidy up afterwards.'”

Her mother’s patterns, techniques and flavours, were, inevitably, shaped by her own mother – Mahmood Ahmed’s Grandmother. “I had two grandmas, both were very good at cooking, but one was particularly inventive, my mum’s mum,” she says. “My grandma would come to look after us as babies, and she used to love going outside picking up apples from the garden and using them.”

Her maternal grandma’s mantra was: “A good breakfast, a good lunch, a good dinner, and if you were full, you just had to have a banana on top of that – she loved to feed. People would say she had a talent for making a skinny baby chubby in two weeks.”

At the same time though, “she was quite frugal, she didn’t waste things, she didn’t cook abundant amounts that went into the bin. If you had any leftover, she’d know how to reuse it and reinvent it.”

“For her, watching a tree full of apples not being used was sacrilege, [she’d say] ‘How could this be? We must eat apple for a week now in every form.'”

Mahmood Ahmed’s own food references her grandmother’s, for instance: “Different notes of spice running through, nothing that burns you inside out – she was like that, so that’s why my mum cooks like her and I cook like her.

“I love that generational thing.”

The west Londoner now cooks with her own young son, Aashir. “He likes cooking, but we’re quite basic at the minute. His ‘mixin’ is what he likes doing and ‘blendin’,” she says with a laugh, admitting she’s a bit more liberal on the kitchen rules front than her mum. “He likes pressing the button on the blender and stirring the pot – he’s good!”

Khazana by Saliha Mahmood Ahmed is published by Hodder& Stoughton, priced £25. Photography Kristin Perers. Available now.

