On Greasy Foods Day, here's why we celebrate everything fried and indulgent

Let's ignore the health effects for a moment, and discuss why a greasy meal is second to none.

Whether it’s pizza, chips or a big old burger, nothing quite beats an unashamedly greasy meal. In fact, it’s so celebrated, that today has actually been named Greasy Foods Day.

We’re by no means saying you should subsist on greasy food – far from it. We don’t have to tell you how damaging saturated fat can be for your body, raising the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

However, in moderation, greasy foods are glorious – and here’s why.

They’re the perfect hangover cure

Who among us hasn’t woken up with a raging hangover after over-doing it the night before, with no idea how you’re going to get through the day? That is, until you head to your nearest greasy spoon, have a fry up, and actually feel human again.

Maybe it’s the carbs, salt or fat, but it’s something about that magical combination which clears up your headache and helps dispel that horrid feeling in your stomach.

Unfortunately, the science doesn’t exactly back this up – in fact, the alcohol you drank last night raised the levels of a neuropeptide called galanin in your brain, which makes you crave fatty foods – it doesn’t solve anything. While a fry up might not scientifically cure your hangover, we argue that the comfort it brings you essentially equates to the same thing.

You really can’t beat that crunch

Chips, pizza crusts, fried chicken, onion rings… what do all of these things have in common? Other than a less-than-ideal impact on your arteries, they’re all as crunchy as you can get.

Let’s face it; few things are quite as satisfying as a good old fashioned crunch. This is very much a psychological phenomenon – even though it doesn’t change the taste or nutritional value of what you’re eating, it makes you feel better about the meal.

Gastrophysicist Charles Spence has studied this phenomenon, and told Mental Floss: “Sound affects the experience of food. The noise draws attention to the mouth in the way something silent does not.” As such, you spend more time thinking about and enjoying what you’re eating when focusing on the crunch. Smell and taste researcher Alan Hirsch also told Mental Floss: “For non-gustatory, non-olfactory stimulation, people prefer crunchiness.”

Essentially, a good crunch is yet another way to delight our senses and help us enjoy our food even more.

Greasy meals give a sense of indulgence

There’s something so delightful about eating something you shouldn’t. Greasy food is definitely an indulgence.

We’re not sure why kale or broccoli can’t taste quite as luxurious as a pizza – maybe it’s just because we know they’re good for us?

Also, if you’re eating a greasy Chinese it could be full of MSG – despite some suggested nasty side effects, this fills your mouth with an umami and makes you taste all the different flavours in your meal.

They’re quick and easy

Not all grease-tastic meals are fast food or takeaways, but there’s no denying a whole lot of them are. As such, greasy meals often equate to ease and speed – they’re for the days when you truly can’t be bothered to cook. On those occasions, they really are a godsend.

It’s basically self care

Now, we don’t need to tell you how good greasy food can taste. It tends to be fatty, salty, decadent, and just plain tasty.

Treating yourself to an oily pizza every once and a while is, for some of us, the ultimate form of self-care. It’s doing something just because you want to rather than anything else.

Our recommendation? Settle in front of Netflix on the sofa with your plate of stodge and truly luxuriate in it.

© Press Association 2018