Flour could be fortified with folic acid: Why do we need it and how can I get more of it?

Hands up if you've no idea why you need this essential B vitamin.

For years, health experts have been calling for the UK to fortify their bread with folic acid.

The idea isn’t new – in fact plenty of other countries like the US already do it – but due to objections from the food industry, it’s remained on the drawing board so far.

But now the government says it will officially consult on adding folic acid to flour, and a decision could be made as early as spring.

If fortification becomes mandatory under UK law, it would mean that everyone eating flour-based foods like bread will receive a higher dose.

Why is it important?

Folic acid is a part of the B complex of vitamins, and it’s one of the first things women are advised to supplement when they discover they’re pregnant.

Along with vitamin B12, it’s important for the formation of red blood cells, repairing DNA, preventing hearing loss, and preserving the brain health of infants.

If you don’t have enough folate in your diet, you may end up with a deficiency. This can be particularly worrying during pregnancy, as low folic acid is also linked to birth defects, including neural tube defects, such as spina bifida and anencephaly.

In Britain, it’s estimated that around 1,000 pregnancies are affected by preventable folate deficiency every year. For this reason, doctors recommend that women who are trying to get pregnant should take a supplement of 400 micrograms of folic acid a day.

The problem with supplementing is that many women don’t realise they’re pregnant, so don’t up their dosage in the first term – or others may forget to take their supplement altogether.

Is it safe for non-pregnant women, men and children?

Experts say extra folic acid won’t do you any harm. As it’s a soluble B vitamin, it’s thought your kidneys will filter out any excess your body doesn’t need.

Where else can you get folic acid from?

As folic-bolstered flour is still yet to be decided on, it’s good to know how you can pack more of it in elsewhere in your diet.

As always, it’s better to get nutrients from natural sources, and dark green vegetables are the best place to start.

Asparagus, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and spinach are all high in folic acid.

If you can, eat them raw or gently steam them, as the folic acid content can drop considerably when they’re overcooked. Egg yolk, citrus juices, lentils, milk and cauliflower are also good options to try if you’re worried you’re not getting enough.

Kidney and liver meats are packed with essential nutrients including folic acid, although women are advised not to eat liver during pregnancy.

It’s recommended that healthy adults get at least 400 mcg of folate per day to prevent a deficiency.





