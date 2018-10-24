Jasmine Hemsley: 'Ayurveda has transformed my life'

24th Oct 18 | Lifestyle

From morning rituals and early nights, to chilling with her dogs on Sundays, Jasmine Hemsley tells Gabrielle Fagan about her approach to keeping well.

As one half of holistic food and cooking empire Hemsley + Hemsley, Jasmine Hemsley found success alongside her sister, Melissa.

Their partnership’s been a winning formula – their first book, The Art Of Eating Well, pushed Jamie Oliver and Mary Berry off the top of the Amazon charts in 2014, and follow-up, Good + Simple, was also a hit. They’ve since opened a café in Selfridges, starred in their own Channel 4 TV show – Eating Well With Hemsley + Hemsley, and gathered some 300,000 Instagram followers.

Right now though, Jasmine, 35, is temporarily flying solo, and her own book, East By West: Simple Recipes For Ultimate Mind-Body Balance, an Ayurvedic-inspired cookbook, was published last year. Here, she talks about her wellbeing rituals and what makes her tick, why there are no wedding plans just yet, and losing her father…

Are you and Melissa going your own separate ways now?

Melissa Hemsley (left) and Jasmine Hemsley (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“No, we’re still working together a lot. We have our cafe in Selfridges (London) and are always talking about new projects, but we both had different ideas about a third book. She’s more of a foodie and has done her own book, Eat Happy. I’m more into wellness. Exploring our own avenues is working out really well.

“We’re very close and nowadays laugh about the fact that I can be the bossy elder sister as I’m five years older, although I reckon sometimes she’s bossier than me! It’s great working with family, as we’re always very straight with each other and upfront. When we go home to see my mum, we revert to just being sisters.”

What’s at the heart of your approach to health and happiness?

So after a week of babysitting and a weekend of supperclubs, social, sightseeing, great food and late nights I want my routine back please!! I woke up this morning back in my own bed feeling A-ok. Well, that's what I might have said years and years ago but if I'm being honest I'm feeling the effects, some subtle, some quite loud (my ankles hurt when I got up this morning?!) and my Tongue Tingler let me know otherwise. So hi ho, hi ho, it's back to the rhythm I go – if you want to read about what my morning routine looks like then check out this piece I've just done over on the blog which includes my (almost) non-negotiables. Meanwhile, it's National Pyjama Week and The Block Hut (the brand who made this glorious pair that I'm wearing) are donating £15 from every pyjama set order to Children's Trust. And finally, which rituals, habits and practices are your morning non-negotiables?

“Over the last decade, I’ve embraced Ayurveda, a gentle Indian holistic approach to living and eating, which has transformed my life. It’s about getting in line with the circadian rhythm of the earth, eating home-cooked food with seasonal ingredients, limiting distractions when you’re eating so you’re mindful about what you’re having, and generally aiming to get that elusive balance in life.”

You got caught up in the backlash around ‘clean eating’. How do you feel about that?

East by West has won the Women's Health award for WELLBEING BOOK OF THE YEAR and my face hasn't stopped looking like this since I found out! Thank you, thank you, thank you to everybody who has bought and cooked from East by West, everybody who has followed my journey with Ayurveda and to everybody who was a part of making East by West happen. The last year has been such an adventure and if you told me when I handed in my final book (4 weeks before it was due to be on shelves – a tight one!) that it would be winning this award, I can tell you, I'm not sure I would have believed you. I wrote the book because I was following my heart and to see it picked up in the mainstream is truly a sign that times are changing for a more thoughtful and conscious world (as people embrace traditional wisdom and a 360 degree approach to health and wellbeing, mental, physical and spiritual).

“I never used the term ‘clean eating’, and Hemsley + Hemsley never used it, so that was somebody else’s idea. For there to be anything to write about, there seems to have to be extremes and hype, but that wasn’t us. We’re about nutrition and feeling good. It did, though, open a debate about eating whole foods and being mindful about eating, and people are more aware.

“My way of eating is really in tune with my background, as my Filipino mum  made amazing Eastern dishes fused with British produce. Her answer for any ailment or upset was: ‘Eat, eat, eat!’ There were lots of soups, stews and roasts, made with inexpensive fresh ingredients seasoned with herbs and spices, and all done in one pot or steamed.

“It’s meat on the bone, natural fats, real butter and vegetables. I learnt the value of it when I left home to go to university and lived on take-aways and manufactured foods, and I never felt as well, had less energy and less feeling of wellbeing. That was the first catalyst for making changes in my life.

“I’m supporting Beko’s Eat Like A Pro campaign as I hope to show parents that there’s an easy, practical, healthy way to feed children home-cooked food, which doesn’t take hours or cost a fortune – very like the food I enjoyed as a kid.”

What’s your daily health routine?

You asked for it…and we made it happen – I give you the East by West Tongue Tingler! Tongue scraping has been one of my go-to morning rituals for the last decade. When we sleep our body is busy clearing 'Ama' aka toxins – that's why when you wake up you need a wee, might need a shower (even if you'd had one the night before) and have smelly breath/a furry coating on your tongue (even tho you brushed your teeth after dinner!) Tongue scraping involves holding a piece of U-shaped copper over the surface of your tongue and gently pulling down first thing when you wake-up to remove that furry/slimy fuzz stuff. That's first-thing before you eat, drink, kiss (!) or say anything which will only see you re-ingest the toxins your body has spent all that time clearing out. Benefits include tasting your food properly, fresher breath (removes 80% of the bacteria that causes the dreaded halitosis) amongst a whole host of health benefits (the health of your gut bacteria is related to the health of your mouth bacteria).

“I get up around 6.30am and straight away, tongue-scrape to clean away bacteria that can cause halitosis. Around three times a week, I also oil pull (swish a tablespoon of sesame or coconut oil in the mouth) for 15 minutes, to help get rid of more toxins.

“After a shower, I apply body oil, argan or sesame, to nourish my skin, and have a cup of hot water or a herbal tea. I do five minutes yoga and then around 20 minutes meditation, which is thought to be the equivalent of three hours’ sleep.

“It’s my secret for staying sane in a busy life, as it clears my brain of stress and allows me to reflect and gain perspective. Walking our three dogs in the park gets me in touch with nature, and I’ll  breakfast on porridge, eggs, home-made bread, or a dish I’ve prepared the night before in my slow cooker.

“Lunch is my main meal and I have a light supper around 6pm, as eating early is better for the digestion and helps me sleep better. I try to go to bed by 10pm. Two mornings a week, I do a one-minute body brush to boost circulation, the lymphatic system and soothe my skin.”

Tell us about your fiancé, photographer and creative director Nick Hopper – are you planning your wedding?

“We’ve been together 15 years, got engaged in India, and he’s really the third member of Hemsley + Hemsley.  He’s basically the person that I’ve travelled this journey with, and he’s done the photography for the Hemsley + Hemsley cookbooks and my new East By West book.

“We’ve pretty much lived more or less in each other’s pockets since we met,  as we often work together from home. At the weekends, we don’t talk work and give each other space. On Saturdays, while he’s at the gym, I’ll do yoga, and Sundays we just chill with our dogs.

Waking up in our new home this morning. Still can't believe we've done it! In 10 years we couldn't find anything to tempt us away from the convenience of our flat but it's been high time for a long time that we've been needing to move out of central London and get a garden – and some fresher air!!! A phone call Nick and I had while I was in NY in March got us talking about moving to LA but the universe intervened and the next day this house came up in Kent, the garden of England (though right on the edge and probs more like Greater London!). Not sure how we got it (a million complications as per usual) but it looks like it was meant to be. It's a bit of a project. If you've been following me for a while you know I love furniture and product design from my uni days and carboots are like going to Wembley for me!!

“I think the secret of a happy relationship is listening and trying to see life from the other person’s perspective, and being compassionate.

“I’d love someone to organise our wedding, and then Nick and I could just turn up, because we never seem to get round to it ourselves. I don’t want to turn into a bridezilla by organising one, but ideally I’d love an epic party. I’d definitely love children, so that’s probably the next thing on the list.”

What’s been your toughest time?

“When my father, Jack, a lieutenant colonel in the army, died aged 72 in 2014.  He always encouraged me and my sister by telling us we could do anything we put our minds to. It was actually amazing to be with him when he passed.

“It brought home to me that in the West, we need to improve our understanding and relationship around death. Losing him’s made me even more determined to live every day and appreciate it – but not in the Western way of feeling you have to achieve something daily and you’re only worth what you can show off.”

What can’t you resist?

Did you know that nearly a third of clothes (= £1,000 per household) haven't been worn in the last year?! I can totally admit to stashing stuff into the depths of my wardrobe for maybe years, and hanging onto items 'just in case' I fancy wearing them again. The truth is they're no good to anyone hiding in there – don't let things go stagnant. I want to keep the energy moving which why I'm donating this dress, top and jeans to Method UK's Slow Fashion Store pop-up opening from 16th-17th October, 189 Shoreditch High Street next week so they have another chance to be shown off again by someone else. You'll have the opportunity to shop donations, customise clothing to give it a new lease of life and of course, donate any items from your own wardrobe – all in aid of the brilliant Clothes Aid.

