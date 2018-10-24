Stylish wines: 7 must-try labels to snap up now

Love wine but tired of the same old same? If only there was a crystal wine-ball to gaze into that could predict whether we’re going to like a wine or not, and which style to take a fancy to.

Red, white or rosé? Fragrant, long and fresh, slightly spicy or seductively fruity? It’s a conundrum both beginners and wine enthusiasts face when trying to discover new wines, grapes and regions that aren’t normally on our radar, or something as simple as picking a new label that’s caught our eye.

(Thinkstock/PA)

Unlike the beauty and fashion world, you can’t always try the wine before you buy it, and no one wants to make an expensive mistake.

So, to make it easier to branch out, we’ve done a quick cellar tour and snapped up some must-try wines to celebrate the end of a long month. Call it a pay-day treat if you like…

1. M&S Colour Me Chilean Sauvignon Blanc 2017, Chile (£8, Marks & Spencer, in store only)

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

Now here’s a whimsy idea to make your wine truly Instagram worthy… M&S have partnered with colouring book artist Daisy Fletcher, to create a wine label that’s designed to be coloured in.

Having poured yourself a glass of this beautifully fresh savvy blanc, with just the right measure of greenness and a lovely limey, tangy finish, the idea is to bring to life Fletcher’s black and white paradise scene, and colour in the birds, flowers and insects.

Pictures of the completed labels posted on social media, with #colourmewines, will be in with a chance to win a magnum of prosecco in a weekly competition.

2. Taste the Difference Côtes Du Ventoux Rhone Valley 2016, France (£10, Sainsbury’s)

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

A lovely surprise, this is a generous red that wraps its arms around you and brings a smile from the very first sip. A rhapsody of raspberry and spice, the peppery bouquet tickles the senses and the velvety smooth palate is saturated with lush berry fruits, with a spike of earthy liquorice on the sweetly ripe finish.

3. Passimento Bianco 2016 Pasqua, Verona, Italy (£9.99 mix six, £11.99 per bottle, Majestic Wine)

(Majestic Wine/PA)

A luxurious white made from the garganega grape that’s used to make Suave, here it’s veered in a bright, floral direction with intense spring flowers on the nose and fresh flavours of tropical fruits and juicy peaches. Clean and refreshing, while still feeling rich, the concentrated aromas and hints of sweet spices make this wine particularly suited to spicy Asian food. The graffiti label adds extra kudos.

4. Kaapzicht Kliprug Bush Vine Chenin Blanc Stellenbosch 2017, South Africa (currently reduced to £10.49 from £13.00 until October 30, Waitrose)

(Waitrose/PA)

Deliciously rich, a lively pulse of pineapple, peach and yellow apple shapes this wine’s creamy, oak influenced flavours, with fresh acidity balancing the fabulous fruitiness. The name Kaapzicht (meaning Cape View) comes from the stunning view from the vineyards overlooking Cape Town and Table Mountain, and the vino is as uplifting as the vista.

5. El Viaje de Ramon Garnacha 2017 by Ramon Bilbao, Rioja, Spain (£9.99, The Co-operative, in store only)

(Ramon Bilbao/PA)

Far from frivolous, pale, pink rosés can be just as characterful as reds and whites, and the fresh fruit component needs to be crisp and dry yet bursting with flavour. “You have to really know where to source your grapes from, acknowledge vintage variations and make sure you give these wines all the fruit, aromatics and complexity you can,” says Rioja-born winemaker, Rodolfo Bastida.

A delightful and wonderfully fresh rosé, with a bright, lively character marked by red currant fruits and well balanced acidity on the juicy finish. A must for your autumn collection.

6. Intipalka Malbec Vinas Queirolo 2017, Inca, Peru (£10.25, Corney & Barrow)

(Corney & Barrow/PA)

You may have heard of a pisco sour, but how about a Peruvian malbec? Further up the Pacific coast with a similar climate to Chile, we’re starting to take notice of Peru’s wine-growing region, and its approachable and flavoursome reds that pack a mouthful of flavour. Just delicious, with lots of ripe fruit and heady scents of violets, blueberry and black cherry fruits are layered with savoury notes and lovingly wrapped in smooth tannins. “This Peruvian malbec is a recent addition to our portfolio of wines – and definitely one to add to the ‘must try’ list,” say Corney & Barrow.

7. Champagne Lanson Black Label NV, France (£32, Marks & Spencer, in store only)

(Lanson/PA)

Want to splash out on a bottle of bubbly but not sure which one? Multi award-winning Champagne Lanson’s Black Label has debuted in Marks & Spencer and is now available in 550 branches nationwide for the first time in the store’s history.

“We’re delighted to have Champagne Lanson’s Black Label Brut NV added to our growing champagne range. We know our customers will welcome an opportunity to enjoy this exceptional champagne, just as they currently do with Lanson’s premium Extra Age,” says Emma Dawson, MW, Marks & Spencer. Hear, hear!

