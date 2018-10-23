Get to know architect David Adjaye, the designer of the 2019 Brit Awards statue

He's behind some seriously impressive structures, found everywhere from Washington DC to Beirut.

Sir David Adjaye is joining the auspicious ranks of Sir Anish Kapoor and Dame Zaha Hadid as the latest creative to design the Brit Awards statue.

The 52-year-old Ghanaian British architect will be creating his interpretation of the iconic statue in partnership with glassmaking and design company Lasvit.

The #BRITs 2019 awards are on their way… Designed by the incredible Sir David Adjaye and produced in partnership with Lasvit, they'll be handed out to our winners on 20 February 2019! 🖤 @dadjaye @AdjayeAssoc @LasvitDesign pic.twitter.com/LVsd1nD0hT — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) October 23, 2018

Even if you don’t quite know his name, you very well might have seen one of his designs – whether it’s the National Museum of African and American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington DC or the Whitechapel Idea Store in London.

Adjaye grew up in various countries as the son of a diplomat, moving to the UK when he was nine. He received an OBE in 2007, was knighted for services to architecture in 2017 and the same year was named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people.

In a nearly 25-year-long career in architecture, Adjaye has built a prestigious reputation with his distinct style – here are some of his key works to know about.

Smithsonian National Museum of African and American History and Culture, Washington DC

The NMAAHC is arguably one of the most exciting and important structures to have been built this decade. The Adjaye-designed building was opened by then-President Barack Obama in 2016, on the National Mall right next to the Washington Monument

Adjaye was lead in the group that beat hundreds of architects to design the building, which is a bronze-coloured inverted step pyramid. The inspiration for the structure comes from a West African Yoruban crown. This was the largest project Adjaye has ever taken on, costing $540 million (£415 million) to complete.

Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) can be found in lower downtown Denver, and unlike traditional galleries, it has no permanent collection and instead puts on a range of visiting exhibitions and shows.

This inspired the Adjaye’s work – the MCA says it was “designed to minimise boundaries between the exterior spaces of the city and the interior galleries of the museum”. This means hidden skylights and big windows are found all round the building.

The Whitechapel Idea Store, London

Anyone who’s walked through Whitechapel in east London will instantly recognise the Idea Store. Completed in 2005, it’s a community centre which includes everything from a library to health facilities.

Adjaye’s design took inspiration from the scale of the buildings around it, like a former brewery nearby. However, the Idea Store is made predominantly of glass with green and blue panels – so even though it might be a similar size, it couldn’t look more special in its surroundings.

Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO, Moscow

This is definitely one of Adjaye’s more ambitious designs. The building contains accommodation, teaching and administration blocks, a wellness area and much more. Completed in 2009, Adjaye cites the work of Russian avant-garde artist Kazimir Malevich as a key inspiration.

It’s made up of four buildings perched on a circular base, and each part can be accessed without going outside – this is to allow students and teachers to go about their day without having to brave the harsh winter weather.

Aïshti Foundation, Beirut

The Aïshti Foundation is a vast complex housing shops, art galleries, restaurants and bars – it’s far more than your average shopping centre.

The site used to be home to large warehouses, and the design mimics this – it’s a large box-like structure, but a slight tilt gives it a more playful vibe. It’s covered with geometric thunderbolt patterns – completed in 2015, it gave a a taste of what Adjaye would go on to do in Washington DC.

