Vick Hope still tearful over Strictly exit: 5 reasons why having a cry can be good for you

The radio presenter broke down over her Strictly elimination - having a gush is good for the soul, argues Jenny Stallard.

Sitting with her dance partner Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show, It Takes Two, talking to host Zoe Ball about the couple’s exit from the show, radio DJ Vick Hope couldn’t help but get a little tearful.

And we don’t blame her. It’s a thing we all do, after all. So next time you feel the tears welling up, here are a few reasons why it can be a good idea to have a proper bawl…

1. It’s about letting go

While Strictly is clearly a show designed to ramp up the emotions of both viewers and contestants, being voted off must bring relief as well as disappointment. The same applies to normal life – when things draw to a close, it’s natural, and human to recognise an ending with a few tears, whether laced with sadness or a sense of reprieve.

2. Crying releases happy hormones

Crying has been found to release the hormone oxytocin and endorphins – so, essentially, it can bring feelings of happiness. That might sound odd, but if you have ever had a ‘happy cry’ (such as when a fond memory of a lost loved one comes to mind) you might relate to this concept. And it’s the same if you’ve ever begun crying then ended up laughing. It’s like a gym class for the soul.

3. Crying is a stress reliever

Performing on Strictly looks like lots of fun, but it’s also pretty stressful, too, we reckon. And in every day life, stress can leave us wanting to well up, whether that stress is a result of work, family, relationships or college. In fact, a ‘tears teacher’ in Japan has been giving lectures on how important crying is, while some Japanese schools and companies actively encourage people to cry. “The act of crying is more effective than laughing or sleeping in reducing stress,” former school and now tears teacher Hidefumi Yoshida told the Japan Times.

4. Shedding a tear shows you’re human

Crying is often seen as childlike, but it’s a clear way of saying, ‘I’m just a person, and I feel sad right now’. There are lots of theories about how to stop yourself crying (such as pinching yourself) but why would you want to do that? The tears clearly want to come. We soothe babies when they cry, and this is still our way of saying, ‘Please help’ or, ‘Can I have a hug?’

5. Crying helps us reset

If you need a good cry during finals, @MarriottLibrary has you covered. #cryclosetuofu pic.twitter.com/R87B22kGWi — Jana Cunningham (@JanaCunningham) April 25, 2018

Sometimes you just need a few minutes for the tears to flow, and then you’ll be right as rain. To test this theory, a student at the University of Utah, Nemo Miller, recently created a ‘cry closet’ for students approaching their final exams – the art installation was a hit with users.

