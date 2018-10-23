Meghan and Harry arrive in Fiji: Here's why it's not just a destination for royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting the archipelago for three days on their South Pacific royal tour.

The royal couple have landed in Fiji for the second leg of their first royal tour together.

They were welcomed at Albert Park in the capital, Suva – where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were also greeted in 1953 – with Harry being offered roast pig, a whale’s tooth and the traditional drink kava, before the Sussexes waved to crowds from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel.

But what if you’re not a duke or duchess? Here’s what to see and do in Fiji, regardless whether you’re of royal descent or not…

indulge your tastebuds at Suva Municipal Market

Especially if you love pineapple – you’ll stumble across whole van loads full of the tropical fruit. Established in the Fifties, the sprawling market buzzes with sellers (on the weekend, around 3,500 of them), hawking everything from chillies to yams, and at budget prices. You will also be able to get hold of some sevusevu, or kava, like Harry.

Explore million-year-old sand dunes

The Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park can be found beside the Sigatoka River on the island of Viti Levu (the archipelago of Fiji includes a whopping 330 different islands). Take a hike, be wowed by the colossal mountains of sand, and keep your eyes peeled for bits of ancient pottery, as well as the birds – it’s a great spot for clocking the Fiji bush warbler and Fiji goshawk.

Discover Fiji’s soft coral reefs

Fiji is widely considered the ‘soft coral capital of the world’ (soft corals don’t produce those rock-like, chalky white skeletons) so whether you’ve got the cash to spend on a professional diving session (there are many shark diving opportunities), or just want to put your snorkel on, there’s tonnes to see.

Laze about on the beach

If you’d rather not get wet, you can enjoy Fiji’s ‘coral coast’ from the shore. Many of the islands are full-on resorts (like Malolo Island) but others like Natadola Beach on Viti Levu, are for everyone to sunbathe and read a book on.

Wander in the rainforest

The Waisali Rainforest Reserve, in the mountains north of Savusavu, on the island of Vanua Levu, offers lush green respite if you grow sick of those white sandy beaches. Look out for some incredible wildlife, and rest up by the reserve’s major waterfall.

© Press Association 2018