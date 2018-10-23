As Cardi B reveals she's a fan, how can ASMR help you in your daily life?

The internet and social media can be throw up some pretty negative environments at times, but every so often you reach a corner of the web that’s actually rather positive and soothing to be part of.

Take the YouTube phenomenon of Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) which is almost eye-bogglingly popular – the account Gentle Whispering ASMR has 1.5 million subscribers alone.

If you’re not one of these many followers, what is it all about? ASMR is a physical reaction triggered by certain audio and visual cues – like whispering, folding paper, or watching slime. This reaction – often known as a “brain orgasm” – is spontaneous and can give you a deep feeling or relaxation. FYI: despite this nickname, ASMR is predominantly not a sexual hobby.

Award-winning artist and noted #ASMR enthusiast @IamCardiB whipsers about her chart-topping song 'Bodak Yellow' and motherhood while stroking a shag rug. Watch the full oddly satisfying video here: https://t.co/t2HeC1CigP Captured on a #Pixel3. pic.twitter.com/kmhTIQP7Ii — W magazine (@wmag) October 22, 2018

In fact, the phenomenon is so popular that rapper Cardi B has given an ASMR interview to W Magazine – essentially whispering and stroking the microphone. As it’s a relatively new thing, any research into ASMR is in its preliminary stages. What we do know is that a lot of people derive pleasure from it, but not everyone is susceptible to it.

For those who do enjoy ASMR, watching or listening to these videos can bring a whole host of benefits to your daily life. It’s recommended to listen to the sounds on your headphones, to really zone out the rest of the world and focus on what’s at hand. Most of the YouTube videos last for around an hour.

Sleep

According to a study conducted for the British Sleep Council in 2017, nearly a third of Britons (30%) regularly experience poor quality sleep. The knock-on effects of this are vast, as insomnia can impact on your mental and physical health.

While there is no fix-all cure for insomnia, an increasing amount of people are turning to ASMR for help. For those who experience the spine-tingling sensation when watching the videos, it can lead to a deeper state of relaxation. Many people can’t sleep because they have a million thoughts rushing around their brain, and ASMR can help them focus on just one thing – the sounds they’re hearing and the feeling of pleasure they get.

Stress and anxiety

As ASMR can help you relax, it’s perhaps no surprise some people use it to help relieve stress. In a small study done by Swansea University, 80% of people who listened to ASMR reported it had a positive effect on their mood.

David Kaplan, chief professional officer for the American Counseling Association, told Slate magazine: “You can’t be relaxed and stressed at the same time – meaning if you’re positively affected by ASMR, chances are your stresses will at least momentarily melt away.”

We’re not saying the method will cure depression, but its possibilities are yet to be fully explored. At its most basic level, ASMR at least has the power to help some of us relax – which can be a godsend after a stressful and anxiety-inducing day.

Chronic pain

Again, research in this area is very limited, but some people claim ASMR helps them deal with chronic pain. The study from Swansea University reports: “Those suffering from symptoms of chronic pain also benefited from ASMR, seeing a significant reduction in their discomfort for several hours following an ASMR session.”

Again, it’s not a cure – but it’s a method of coping, with the potential to improve your quality of life if you do suffer daily.

Concentration

University students are a group of people who are particularly taken with ASMR. Not only does it help with the stresses that come with student life, but there’s also an idea that it can help your education – something Dr Franziska Apprich of the Canadian University, Dubai has studied.

Apprich tells ASMR University: “Studying is to open your mind. We often read a book but we do not really listens to its soul or facts. My research has shown that when the mind is more relaxed it can take in more information.”

Not only could the calming nature of ASMR help you focus on studying instead of external pressures, but it could foster an environment of increased creativity and potentially open you up to better learning.

© Press Association 2018