Aloe Blacc's favourite American musical cities

The singer-songwriter has made a new travel documentary about musical roots in the USA. Sarah Marshall finds out more.

Exploring the roots of modern music’s most influential genres, new documentary America’s Musical Journey follows singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc on a tour of the USA, studying the history, meeting key players and giving audiences a sense of the vibrancy unique to each place.

Appearing at London’s Science Museum for the premiere earlier this month, Blacc shares some of his highlights from the filming…

What did you learn about America through making this film?

“I’ve travelled to a lot of places, but as a touring artist, you don’t spend long in each city. This project gave me the opportunity to explore the roots of American music and the musicians I admire. We looked at cities where different genres were born – soul, rock, country, pop, blues and jazz. I got a chance to travel from New Orleans to Memphis, to Chicago to New York to Miami… It was a great opportunity.”

The French Quarter, New Orleans (Thinkstock/PA)

Which city made the greatest impression on you?

“New Orleans. It has so much energy. You don’t have to go to any place in particular; you can just feel it when you’re there. Jazz music has always been very important in my life, and I go to follow in the footsteps of Louis Armstrong, who is one of my heroes. I was also fortunate enough to have New Orleans native Dr John as my guide.”

Musically, which is the most dynamic city right now?

“Nashville is such an exciting place. There are so many talented songwriters working on material. It’s a place I’d like to go back to – to learn more and to work on projects.”

Nashville (Thinkstock/PA)

What do you hope audiences will learn from the film?

“I love the freedom of expression in this country, which is a source of creativity and innovation. I want to help people understand influences behind all these genres and inspire them to visit these places. Doing this film has certainly given me more motivation to learn about the musical history of cities. It’s definitely something I want to do more.”

When you’re not touring, where do you like to go on holiday?

“I love New York. I have memories of the days when I was making hip hop. There are so many parks and green spaces where I can hang out with my family.”

Featuring scenes shot exclusively for the giant screen IMAX format, America’s Musical Journey will play at select UK theatres in November. For more information, visit americasmusicaljourney.com/theatres

© Press Association 2018