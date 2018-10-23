VIDEO: You can now buy cannabis oil hot chocolate - but it won't get you high

23rd Oct 18 | Lifestyle

One cafe has put a tasty spin on the weed-laced wellness trend.

ec51a6a3-80a1-46bb-bd6c-69a007609f93

If you know your wellness trends, you’d have to have been living under a rock to miss the arrival of CBD oil – the super supplement touted to help induce a better night’s sleep, treat anxiety and soothe aches and pains.

The oil, made from a compound in the cannabis plant (that doesn’t get you high), is legal in Britain and has found its way into everything from muscle-boosting protein powders to circle-reducing eye creams.

Now baristas are firmly getting in on the action, as one coffee shop has dreamt up a CBD-infused hot chocolate, perfect for the winter months.

Farm Girl’s new CBD oil infused drink blends hot chocolate, green matcha powder, peppermint and almond milk, with a few drops of the wonder liquid.

The café say they’ve created the warming brew to raise awareness of the oil’s wellbeing benefits.

© Press Association 2018

