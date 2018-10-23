3 crucial tips for families hoping to save money on half-term holidays

23rd Oct 18 | Lifestyle

Anyone heading overseas with the family should take note of this advice.

The October half-term holiday has already started, but if you’ve opted to keep the family at home this week, you might want to consider ditching those plans and heading over to Europe.

According to travel currency expert FairFX, it’s actually cheaper to have a day out for the family abroad.

Their finding revealed a trip to Longleat Zoo cost £103.94 for a family of four – more than twice the price of a trip to Berlin Zoo at £41.28.

Here are a few more tips to help save pennies should you decide to make a spontaneous dash…

1. Booking flights

When booking flights, look out for ‘extras’. For example, Flybe charge passengers £7.50 to book a ‘standard seat’ on a flight per person, per journey, meaning at least an additional £15 per person just to pre-book a seat for a return flight. Ryanair passengers face charges of £10 per person, per journey to select a seat, adding an extra £80 to the cost of a holiday for a family of four to sit next to each other.

A simple typo on a ticket could cost you in excess of £100 (Ryanair), and going over your luggage allowance by the same weight as a bag of sugar could add an extra £12 to your holiday.

2. Choosing hotels

Don’t always be swayed by the stars; often a lower star rating doesn’t guarantee a lower price.

In Amsterdam, for example, there is just £2 difference between the average cost for one night in a 2* hotel and 5* hotel. In Berlin, the difference between 2* and 5* is £8, while in Barcelona it’s £11.

3. Spending money

It’s often worth getting your currency in advance. Some airports offer rates as much as 24% lower than the market rate, meaning holidaymakers could lose over £110 worth of euros for every £500 exchanged before they’ve even left the country.

While away, if you have the option of paying by card (or withdrawing cash) in pounds rather than local currency, always opt for the latter.  Otherwise the exchange rate will be decided for you, a process known as Dynamic Currency Conversion, and will unlikely be in your favour.

