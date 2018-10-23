Ask a counsellor: 'I'm scared my messy relationship history will put my new partner off me'

The problem…

“I have fallen in love with a fantastic man. He’s everything my previous boyfriend wasn’t – he’s kind, sympathetic and loving. We’ve started to talk about getting a place together and I think he may even pop the question soon. I would love it if he did, but my problem is that he keeps asking me about my previous relationships and this is one subject I would prefer not to talk about.

“My last relationship, which ended over two ago, was disastrous, as my boyfriend back then was a bully who tried to control everything I did for the seven years we were together. He messed with my head a lot too, frequently standing me up and pretending he’d been with his ‘other lover’.

“At the time, I wrote this off as teasing but towards the end of our relationship, I found out he HAD been sleeping around and then things got nasty. I did some stupid things to pay him back, including sleeping with his brother and his best mate, something I still feel guilty about.



My ex was a bully (Thinkstock/PA)

“We posted some malicious things about each other on social media but despite all this, I still fell apart when we split and had a breakdown, which took ages to get over.

“Now my past is threatening to spoil my future with my new boyfriend, and I don’t know if I should tell him? I can’t keep changing the subject but, at the same time, I have no idea how he would react.”

Fiona says…

“Your new boyfriend’s curiosity about your previous relationships is not unusual but, if it is making you uncomfortable, I see no reason why you shouldn’t continue to deflect his questions. Rather than just changing the subject though, explain that you have been hurt badly by a failed long-term relationship and that you would prefer not to talk about it. Tell him you’re trying to put what happened behind you and ask him for his help.

“From there on, there’s no obvious reason why he should ever find out what happened, unless those social media postings come back to haunt you (have you deleted as much of it as you possibly can?). Should your new boyfriend ever find out and question you about the fact you slept with your then boyfriend’s brother and his friend, I think it would be wise to be honest with him.

“Explain that your ex-boyfriend had cheated on you repeatedly and that you were upset, angry and very unhappy at the time. Let him know that the end result caused you to have a breakdown that took you a long time to recover from, which is why you find it hard to talk about.

“Let him know that your relationship with him is important to you, and that you didn’t want to tell him because you didn’t want to risk spoiling the happiness you’d found with him. If he is as sympathetic and loving as you suggest, I am sure he will want to spare you any further pain and accept this.

“In the meantime, please try to stop feeling guilty about what happened. The break-up was difficult, bad-tempered and emotional, so it’s not surprising that you acted out as you did.

“You can’t undo this but that is no reason to go on punishing yourself. You have a chance here for some real happiness and it would be great shame if you let guilt spoil things. If you struggle to do this, you might find it helpful to chat with a Relate counsellor (relate.org.uk).”

