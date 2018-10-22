National Curry Week: 7 unusual ingredients to spice up your dish

And you'll probably have most of these in your kitchen already.

Few foods are as universally loved as a curry. Whether it’s a jalfrezi, korma or biryani, everyone has their favourite takeaway dish, as well as their go-to recipe when they want to rustle up a curry at home.

🎉 IT'S HERE! 🎉 Celebrating our 20th Anniversary and the Nation's favourite dish for an entire week! Don't forget to use #NationalCurryWeek so we can share your celebrations! pic.twitter.com/0XprbHalOK — National Curry Week (@supportcurry) October 22, 2018

Since it’s National Curry Week, we think it’s worth jazzing up your regular dish. By adding just one extra ingredient, you could transform your standard dinner into something completely different and unusual.

1. Hardboiled eggs

This is an incredibly easy and delicious way to boost the protein of your dish. Once hardboiled, cut the eggs in half, and place them on the top of your favourite recipe – we particularly recommend a tomato-based sauce.

When the eggs meet the heat of the curry, the hard yolks will start to melt into the sauce, adding an extra layer of creaminess.

2. Apples

Fruit in curries might seem unusual, but it’s definitely one to try. All you have to do is peel and chop the apples and stir them into to the pot – they’ll soften down and add a burst of sweet flavour to the dish.

Apples best complement a veggie curry that uses either pumpkin or sweet potato as the main ingredient, as well as chickpeas and ginger.

3. Peanut butter

Adding peanut butter is definitely not common practice on the Indian subcontinent. However, depending on what other ingredients you use, it could make your dish taste more like an African curry, where peanuts are a commonly used ingredient.

It adds a moreish, nutty flavour to the dish, and works particularly well with chicken or butternut squash.

4. Miso

When people think of curry recipes, they tend to think of dishes from countries like India and Pakistan. However, it’s worth broadening out your curry-based horizons – miso is a particular favourite in other countries like Japan. Try adding tofu and ginger, too.

5. Beetroot

You might be more used to eating beetroot in salads, but it’s actually a key ingredient in Sri Lankan curries – along with tomatoes and coconut milk. Not only do the beets give an amazing, earthy taste, the colour of the meal is as vibrant as you can get.

6. Watermelon

Watermelon is another ingredient you probably never would have tried in a curry before. However, it’s a common dish in the Indian state of Rajasthan, and the sweetness of the melon works surprisingly well with the chillies and other spices.

7. Apricots

If you’re looking to add a burst of sweetness and a pop of colour to your go-to chicken or lamb curry dish, try adding dried apricots. They’ll puff up in the pot, taking on all the flavour of the sauce.

