5 ways to beat FOMOMG - the fear of missing out on your life goals

Planning a list of all the things you want to do... ever? Here's how to stop life goals being the boss of you, says Jenny Stallard.

We all know about FOMO – the Fear of Missing Out. But now there’s FOMOMG – fear of missing out on life goals. From a mortgage to a promotion, travel or marriage and family, we’ve all got ideas of where we’d like our life to go and how we’re going to get there. But making endless lists about our big plans can actually lead to quite a lot of stress.

So said model and Amnesty ambassador Leomie Anderson, who has coined the phrase FOMOMG: ‘Fear of Missing out on My Goals’.

“It’s become second nature to feel like you’re not working hard enough because of what you see others achieving on social media,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s easy to hide the anxiety you feel to the outside world. I wanted my followers to know that I feel it too, we all do to some extent and it’s okay.”

But whether your goals are huge or small, trying to focus on them all can be overwhelming. Here’s how to tone down the FOMOMG…

1. Stop thinking about ‘the rest of your life’

Life goals are often overwhelming because of their long-term nature. Looking at all the things you might want to achieve in life can leave you with a huge list of equally huge tasks. Suddenly you’re sitting on the train on a Monday morning, or waiting for the kettle to boil, wondering if you’ll ever have a partner, mortgage, dream job, round-the-world plane ticket and baby. That’s way too much to think about. Break your goals down into more everyday, ‘in the now’ chunks. Yes, you can still dream about that wedding dress, but for the moment, how about making your goal to be positive about dating for insteance, instead?

2. Don’t give age-based deadlines

This can be a real killer to hopes and dreams. Saying you’ll achieve something by 30, or 40, just makes the big birthday a potential FOMOMG let-down. ‘I’ll have a mortgage by 30’ or ‘I’ll be married by 35’ have so many outside influences that will affect their achievability, and as a result, can become impossible goals. After all, you might have the deposit for a flat, but what about the rest of the buyers in the chain once you’ve made an offer? You can’t control every factor, so try taking age out of the equation.

Wanting a mortgage is fine – but consider the external influences on your purchase goal (Thinkstock/PA)

3. Re-think your body life goals

Losing weight by your birthday? Being fit by next summer? Life goals set around your appearance can cause particularly high levels of FOMOMG. Yes, if you want to be fitter, there are ways to work on that, but change, ‘I want to be a size 12 by Christmas’ into, perhaps, ‘I would like to be fitter by Christmas’. Or ‘I want to feel healthier in time for the festive season’. Change the goalposts of your fitness dreams, as it’ll help your mental health, too. Embrace a new yoga class rather than saying you want to be a super-yogi by this time next year. Or, if you want to sign up for that marathon, go for it – but embrace that goal and put some others on the back burner.

4. Make a proper, and practical, plan

Writing down – or thinking about – goals just gives you a big to-do list which easily leads to FOMOMG. Instead of just listing your big dreams, try picking one and focusing on it. What can you actually do about it? Simply wanting it just makes you feel worse, sometimes. If you really are certain that you HAVE to have a mortgage by 30, then consider the facts. Have you spoken to a mortgage adviser? Is your deposit account earning you enough interest? If being a mum is a non-negotiable goal for you, then you might need to address that in the way you date, for example, by being upfront about it. Taking control of your goals in a practical way can help stem the FOMOMG because then you’re the boss.

Step away from the life goals and be in the moment (thinkstock/PA)

5. Be in the moment

Life goals will always be on your mind, it’s inevitable. But stepping away from them physically can help you step away from the FOMOMG too. Being a bit more in the ‘now’ could help you forget the future, just for a bit. If you do see that friend and they know you have a particular goal you’re working on, try banning any mention of it. House hunting? Stay away from the topic. You could even delete the house hunting apps from your phone for a while to give yourself some headspace. And if you and your friend are both dating, try having an amnesty on discussing it. Just for one coffee. You’ll soon find you’ve replaced FOMOMG with a good dose of laughter.

