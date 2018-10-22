Signed up for your first marathon? Long-distance pro Paula Radcliffe shares her race day advice

The fastest woman in marathon history shares her top tips for racing with Liz Connor and Damon Smith.

Getting a place in a marathon is a mixture of elation and fear. You’ve battled the ticket ballot – now it’s time to tackle 26.2 miles. Whether you’re looking to hit a personal best or you’re just praying to get around the track in one piece, being a first-time marathon runner can be daunting stuff.

Whatever way you look at it, 26.2 miles is no easy feat, and running for hours on end is a test of sheer mental determination.

And while it’s pretty much guaranteed that your feet will take a painful battering, there are a few things you can do to make the race day ride a little bit easier on your body, and who better to school us in all things running than Paula Radcliffe?

Great Britain’s Paula Radcliffe celebrates her win the New York Marathon (PA Archive/PA)

As the undisputed female boss of long-distance pavement pounding, she knows a thing or two about getting race day ready.

We asked the former Olympic athlete, who ran her best marathon in an incredible 2 hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds, to share some of her top tips for first-timers.

Eat well the night before



The pre-race day nerves might kill your appetite, but it’s important to eat lots of easily digestible carbohydrates the day before the klaxon sounds, as fuelling right can make or break a race.

“Just stay relaxed about it,” says Radcliffe. “Try and get something decent to eat the night before, because usually marathons are an early start, so breakfast is going to be something you’ll grab fairly quickly.”

Tortillas, bread, pasta, pancakes, and potatoes are all good options to fuel your glycogen stores for long-lasting energy.

Wear something warm for the start line



The wait at the start of a marathon can be longer and chillier than you think, especially when you factor in rainy, cold UK weather. Many runners will race in less clothing than they train in, opting for sweat-wicking shorts and vests, but it’s worth bringing additional layers so you don’t freeze.

The elite women line up for the start of the London Marathon (Martin Hayhow/PA)

“Take something to keep you warm at the start because you’re hanging around for a little bit before you get started,” advises Radcliffe. “Pick something that you can chuck away when [the race] gets underway.”

If you’re worried about clothing waste, check the green credentials of your race. For instance, the Boston Marathon gathers 26 tonnes of clothing each year from runners who leave their belongings on the start line, and donates it all to charity.

Take breaks when you need them

A runner takes a selfie at the 10 mile marker (Steven Paston/PA)

Staying safe during marathon running is all about listening to your body. Everyone’s fitness level is different, so even if everyone else around you is maintaining a steady pace, don’t feel ashamed to walk if you need to take a breather.

“If you want to take a break, stop and get a picture instead,” says Radcliffe. “It’s a great way to break [the race] up because the marathon’s quite intimidating for people to begin with.

“Tell yourself, ‘I’m going to do a couple of 4 or 5K runs, and then I’m going to stop at each one and grab a picture’. It makes it much more manageable.”

Don’t wear new kit

“The big mistake that people make for any running event is wearing new kit on the day,” says Radcliffe. Make sure you’ve put your trainers through several long runs before you attempt to spend almost 30 miles in them.

Costumes can help with fund-raising efforts, but they can also hinder your chances of completing the race. That hilarious furry costume you’ve spent weeks putting together might look also great in photos, but you’ll be less thrilled about it when you hit mile 20 and you’re boiling-hot.

Marathon runners in fancy dress during the 2015 London Marathon (Adam Davy/PA)

“Either start with your costume or finish with it,” says Radcliffe, “but have somebody that hands it to you so you’re not carrying it around the whole course. That way, you can still be part of the spirit.”

Don’t burn out in the first few miles

Marathons hurt, but it’ll be even more painful if you use up your energy stores by sprinting through the first few miles. Be sensible and take the easiest miles at a steady and manageable pace.

“Don’t start off too quick,” warns Paula. “Take advantage of the scenery and just hold yourself back, because it’s much easier to run the last part quicker, rather than the first.”

