As Selma Blair announces she has MS - what is it like to live with multiple sclerosis?

The Cruel Intentions star has spoken about her diagnosis on Instagram.

US actor Selma Blair, best known for her breakout role in Cruel Intentions, has announced she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, admitting she’d received the life-changing diagnosis back in August.

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things,” she posted. ” My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

MS is a neurological condition that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, also known as the central nervous system or CNS.

The Multiple Sclerosis Society UK estimates that there are approximately 100,000 people with MS in the UK, and that another 5,000 are newly diagnosed with the condition each year.

This means that around one in every 600 people in the UK has MS.

Despite tireless campaigning from the MS Society, there are still lots of misconceptions around the condition – particularly when it comes to the symptoms.

The list of possible MS symptoms is long, but each case is different and a person is unlikely to experience all of them.

Here are eight important things you should know about living with MS:

1. It can make you feel tired all the time

Multiple sclerosis (#MS) has many symptoms and not everyone will experience all of them. Some of the most common symptoms are actually hidden, such as pins and needles, fatigue, issues with vision and pain. Here is an overview: https://t.co/hb6AQ9diIM pic.twitter.com/KJ9mpQBKc3 — MS Society UK (@mssocietyuk) October 22, 2018

Fatigue is one of the most common and debilitating symptoms of MS. It’s not like the usual tiredness many of us feel after a long and busy day at work, as MS often involves a sudden loss of energy and not being able to continue an activity.

To an outsider, this fatigue may seem disproportionate to the level of energy needed for a certain activity, but MS is extremely debilitating and can often make it difficult to carry out everyday tasks. Fatigue can be either physical or mental, or both.

2. It can affect your eyesight

The NHS reports that, for around one in four with MS, the first symptom to be noticed is a problem with one of your eyes.

This could be in the form of temporary loss of vision, colour blindness, eye pain and sudden flashes of light. Other possible problems include double vision and involuntary eye movements.

My eyesight, I've been blind temporarily 4 times due to my Multiple Sclerosis. Also the feeling & muscles in my legs, sometimes I have to use a wheelchair. #ThingsImAfraidOfLosing — RegiGirl (@MSRegiGirl) April 12, 2018

3. It can cause numbness and tingling

Feeling unusual sensations in the body is a common early symptom of MS, for instance, this can include a lack of feeling or tingling in the arms, legs or back.

4. It can make coordination more difficult

Difficulty walking is another noticeable symptom of MS. You may also experience dizziness and vertigo, and problems with coordination that can contribute to clumsiness.

5. You may feel weaker

Alongside fatigue, muscle weakness can make mobility difficult for people with MS. Damage to nerves can slow or disrupt messages being relayed from the brain, making it harder for you to move your muscles effectively.

I am not alone in my #MSjourney there are many like me, I feel that my proudest and powerful achievements come in the face of greatest adversity. My pain made me stronger, more resilient, more grounded. 😊❤️ #MultipleSclerosis #mschat #mslife #goodvibesonly pic.twitter.com/G6knfdBQEg — konpal khemka (@konpal) October 20, 2018

6. Many people experience pain, although others don’t

Some people with MS experience pain too. This can be caused either by damage to the nervous system (which causes stabbing pains in the face or feelings of burning, pins and needles, hugging or squeezing in the body), or musculoskeletal pain in the back, neck and joints.

7. It may cause you to slur your speech

MS can damage the part of your brain that controls speech, causing speech difficulties which can come and go throughout the day. MS Society reports that for most people, changes in speech are mild and don’t stop them being understood.

8. It’s not a terminal illness

MS is a lifelong condition as there is no ‘cure’ as such, but it isn’t classed as a terminal disease, nor is it contagious or inherited. MS can be challenging to live with, but new treatments have significantly improved the quality of life of people with the condition.





