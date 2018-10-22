As Selma Blair announces she has MS - what is it like to live with multiple sclerosis?

22nd Oct 18 | Lifestyle

The Cruel Intentions star has spoken about her diagnosis on Instagram.

Selma Blair Vanity Fair Party 2004

US actor Selma Blair, best known for her breakout role in Cruel Intentions, has announced she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, admitting she’d received the life-changing diagnosis back in August.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family… you know who you are.

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things,” she posted. ” My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

MS is a neurological condition that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, also known as the central nervous system or CNS.

The Multiple Sclerosis Society UK estimates that there are approximately 100,000 people with MS in the UK, and that another 5,000 are newly diagnosed with the condition each year.

This means that around one in every 600 people in the UK has MS.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Same glasses. Same face. Different day. Just wrapped for the night. #anotherlife #netflix thank you. #vancouver #harperglass #sameoldme

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

Despite tireless campaigning from the MS Society, there are still lots of misconceptions around the condition – particularly when it comes to the symptoms.

The list of possible MS symptoms is long, but each case is different and a person is unlikely to experience all of them.

Here are eight important things you should know about living with MS:

1. It can make you feel tired all the time

Fatigue is one of the most common and debilitating symptoms of MS. It’s not like the usual tiredness many of us feel after a long and busy day at work, as MS often involves a sudden loss of energy and not being able to continue an activity.

To an outsider, this fatigue may seem disproportionate to the level of energy needed for a certain activity, but MS is extremely debilitating and can often make it difficult to carry out everyday tasks. Fatigue can be either physical or mental, or both.

2. It can affect your eyesight

The NHS reports that, for around one in four with MS, the first symptom to be noticed is a problem with one of your eyes.

This could be in the form of temporary loss of vision, colour blindness, eye pain and sudden flashes of light. Other possible problems include double vision and involuntary eye movements.

3. It can cause numbness and tingling

Feeling unusual sensations in the body is a common early symptom of MS, for instance, this can include a lack of feeling or tingling in the arms, legs or back.

4. It can make coordination more difficult

Difficulty walking is another noticeable symptom of MS. You may also experience dizziness and vertigo, and problems with coordination that can contribute to clumsiness.

5. You may feel weaker

Alongside fatigue, muscle weakness can make mobility difficult for people with MS. Damage to nerves can slow or disrupt messages  being relayed from the brain, making it harder for you to move your muscles effectively.

6. Many people experience pain, although others don’t

Some people with MS experience pain too. This can be caused either by damage to the nervous system (which causes stabbing pains in the face or feelings of burning, pins and needles, hugging or squeezing in the body), or musculoskeletal pain in the back, neck and joints.

7. It may cause you to slur your speech

MS can damage the part of your brain that controls speech, causing speech difficulties which can come and go throughout the day. MS Society reports that for most people, changes in speech are mild and don’t stop them being understood.

8. It’s not a terminal illness

MS is a lifelong condition as there is no ‘cure’ as such, but it isn’t classed as a terminal disease, nor is it contagious or inherited. MS can be challenging to live with, but new treatments have significantly improved the quality of life of people with the condition.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The top 10 most POPULAR baby names in Ireland have been revealed by the CSO

MAC is releasing it's first ever advent calendar and it is FAB
MAC is releasing it's first ever advent calendar and it is FAB

I hope to give some hope to others: Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis
I hope to give some hope to others: Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Penneys new Late Late Toy Show collection is ADORABLE

[PICS] Penneys new Late Late Toy Show collection is ADORABLE
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date
Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell clash after tense X Factor sing-off

Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell clash after tense X Factor sing-off
[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores

[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores
[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores

The top 10 most POPULAR baby names in Ireland have been revealed by the CSO