Beer expert Melissa Cole on using the right brew with - and in - your dinner

Writer, judge and speaker Melissa Cole is a titan of the beer world.

Starting out on a pub trade paper around 20 years ago, she knows “everyone in the game” and champions both new brewers and established names, collaborates on brews herself, and fights to rid the industry of sexism, aiming to make all things beer-related friendly and accessible to all (hence why she’s helped launch The Everyone Welcome Initiative).

Her latest challenge is to have us all cooking and eating with the stuff, properly, whether that’s stirring a Belgian-style wheat beer into hollandaise sauce to dribble over asparagus, pouring a German hefeweizen into her mum’s spag bol, or making Scotch eggs laced with a traditional bitter.

We find out more about her life in beer…

Why did you write The Beer Kitchen?

“It was born out of a passion for beer and general greediness. I love cooking and I read a recipe for steak and ale pie. It had beautiful, golden, fluffy pastry on top, the middle oozing out. I thought, ‘I wonder what beer’s used in that?’ And it literally said ‘Beer’. It was ridiculous. I thought, ‘If you use an IPA in that, it’s going to be disgusting, it’ll be super bitter and even a port will be too much, so why haven’t you said?’ I got annoyed, especially because all the recipes with wine said ‘you need a full-bodied red from the Bordeaux region’. So I started experimenting.”

How did you first fall in love with beer?

“At university in Preston, I went to work at a cask ale pub, The Old Black Bull, and didn’t know what the hell was going on. There was this little lady running up and down the stairs, flying about, so I stopped her and asked her what was going on. I was a student, I’d drink anything cheap that was put in front of me, but she taught me the ropes. She gave me a taster and it completely opened my eyes, it was a total epiphany.

“It was a very blonde beer, it had this tight creamy head on it, and there was a really tropical flavour to it. I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing, it’s not flat and watery and tasting of very slightly bitter bread, this is phenomenal’ – that was a beer called Roosters Cream, and that was it. I left that pub with the two great loves of my life: Beer, and that landlady’s son.”

You’ve been in the business for two decades, but what was it like entering an industry dominated by men?

“It was appalling, and it still can be at times. I got laughed at. It was actually being belittled and laughed at, mocked, that really made me decide this is what I’m going to do. I thought, ‘How dare you? You’re only treating me like this because I’m a young woman’. I went and got myself into every single judging I could, and started writing about beer in a very different way.

“Nobody really bats an eyelid now when you hear, ‘It’s got flavours of gooseberry or passion fruit,’ or, ‘It’s tart with a salt finish,’ but when I started, that wasn’t the norm. People were telling me, ‘It’s a malty hoppy beer with a bitter finish’ – well, that’s what most of them tasted of then. I didn’t understand why people weren’t expressing things joyfully.”

It’s not just a world for hardened drinkers and hipsters then?

“I hate the word hipster. I’m 42 years old, and to say I’ve been at the forefront of the movement I don’t think is too arrogant – and I am about as far from hipster as you can get. It’s a way of dismissing people and a movement because it doesn’t fit with your world view. Or it’s firm cask ale drinkers who don’t understand this ‘fizzy nonsense’ – or more to the point, just don’t want to, they’re stuck in their ways – whereas actually, what you’re dismissing is a bunch of really interesting, very egalitarian flavour explorers.”

Where can you find the best beer in the world?

“We make the best cask beer, and cask beer is the best in the world, when it’s done right. Cask ale is our national drink, no one else in the world really makes cask beer – it’s a quintessentially British thing. It’s a pain to produce and look after, it’s an art as much as it is a science, and our climate is suited to it. It’s what we drink, it’s our heritage and it does need to be protected. We also have more breweries per capita than anywhere else in the world. Our pubs are utterly unique as well.”

Walking into a cask beer joint can still be intimidating though, especially if you don’t know what to drink – how should people tackle that?

“Any good establishment should, if you say, ‘I’m lost, I normally drink X, Y, commodity brands’, and they say, ‘We don’t stock that’ – their very next words should be, ‘BUT let me try you on this. Don’t like that? Oh, I’ll tell you what, try this… ‘ You’re not too cool to make someone else feel comfortable in your establishment.”

What really makes a pub for you?

“I don’t need sticky carpets, this nostalgia for pre-smoking ban pubs baffles me. This idea that a place has to be grubby and nasty to have some sort of character is just ridiculous. My ideal pub has: Nice toilets; is welcoming to all walks of life (the Everyone Welcome Initiative); music – but so you’re not screaming over it; sports at an appropriate level; and great beer is a must.”

And the bar snacks?

“I want scotch eggs with runny yolks in the middle, a good pork pie, a pint of pork scratchings – not for sharing, cheap crisps – none of your fancy pants nonsense, and bacon fries rule.”

The Beer Kitchen by Melissa Cole is published by Hardie Grant, priced £20. Photography Patricia Niven. Available now.

© Press Association 2018