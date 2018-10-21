7 ways to do Apple Day decadently

It always sounds so wholesome, but we've found some ways to make it oh-so-indulgent.

If anything signifies that autumn is properly upon us, it’s Apple Day.

Initially launched to celebrate the humble fruit, raise awareness around keeping varieties alive and to encourage people to eat more than just Granny Smiths and Golden Delicious, it’s also a day for going out picking with the family. That, and whipping up stewed apples with pork chops followed by apple crumble.

That can all sound just a little too traditional, though. Far too wholesome. So, why not try one of these rather more extravagant uses for your apple crop instead…

1. Caramel apple toffee crumble cake

A cake crossed with apple crumble, topped with a whole toffee apple? Count us in.

2. Apple rosette tarts

Fiddly, yes, but so opulent and pretty it’s worth the effort of twirling petals of apple into shape.

3. Tarte Tatin, Parisian style

Look at the swirl on that. Puff pastry, apples, caramel – it’s unbeatable. We won’t judge if yours comes out significantly more messy than this one, though.

4. Baked apples

With loads of ice cream, please.

5. Apple strudel

Cloud of thick cream optional, but very much recommended.

6. Toffee apples with a twist

The red kind that threaten to crack your teeth at the fair are, of course, excellent, but don’t limit yourself. Toffee apples can be coated in any – or all – of your favourite chocolate and sweets.

7. Aebleskiver

No we’d not heard of them until the Bake Off contestants were tasked with making them either, but Danish treat Aebleskivers look amazing. Fill ’em with spiced apple, dunk ’em in jam.

© Press Association 2018