Would you spend £14K flying a celeb chef to your ski chalet?

20th Oct 18 | Lifestyle

Book your favourite chef to cook lunch or dinner at a posh villa in Val d'Isere.

ba12fe4f-f986-42b2-90f7-7e86d40c3df5

We’ve all been there – you’re on a ski holiday, can’t be bothered to eat out but equally can’t be bothered to cook.

Well, if you’ve got a spare £14K to splash, it’s now possible to fly in a celebrity chef to prepare a tasting menu of your choosing.

How does it work?

Chalet Lievre Blanc (Firefly Collection/PA)
Chalet Lievre Blanc, one of the villas where the service is available. (Firefly Collection/PA)

The Flying Chefs service is available at four of the Firefly Collection chalets in Val d’Isere. You’ll need to be a bit prepared and book the experience in advance, which also gives you a better chance of securing your chosen chef. They will then jet in to prepare either lunch or dinner for eight to 12 guests.

Who are the chefs?

There are six big names to choose from: Mere’s Monica Galetti; Pierre Koffmann, formerly of the three-Michelin-starred La Tante Claire; Alyn Williams of his eponymous restaurant at The Westbury; Andrew Wong of Chinese restaurant A Wong in London; Sat Bains of his eponymous two-Michelin-starred Nottingham restaurant; and Mauro Colagreco of two-Michelin-starred Mirazur on the Côte d’Azure.

What about the villas?

Chalet Husky, one of the ski chalets offering the Flying Chefs service (Firefly Collection/PA)
Chalet Husky (Firefly Collection/PA)

These range from five to seven bedroom properties, and cost in the region of £16-50K per week. So not exactly a budget break but certainly a ski trip of a lifetime. Should you come into a few thousand, book here.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

ANOTHER Strictly break-up: Dianne Buswell splits from Emmerdale boyfriend

[PICS] Penneys new Late Late Toy Show collection is ADORABLE
[PICS] Penneys new Late Late Toy Show collection is ADORABLE

The top 10 most POPULAR baby names in Ireland have been revealed by the CSO
The top 10 most POPULAR baby names in Ireland have been revealed by the CSO

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emmerdale viewers BAFFLED by Victoria's reaction to Adam's disappearance

Emmerdale viewers BAFFLED by Victoria's reaction to Adam's disappearance
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date
[PICS] Inside Glenda Gilson's STUNNING baby shower

[PICS] Inside Glenda Gilson's STUNNING baby shower
Peter Casey SUSPENDS presidential campaign amid row over Traveller comments

Peter Casey SUSPENDS presidential campaign amid row over Traveller comments
Peter Casey SUSPENDS presidential campaign amid row over Traveller comments

ANOTHER Strictly break-up: Dianne Buswell splits from Emmerdale boyfriend