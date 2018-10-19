How to gut and prep a mackerel from scratch

Fish can be scary. All those scales, the smell, the shiny dead eyes watching you while you pick at the bones – it’s easy to see why most people prefer it battered.

But in the interests of culinary discovery and, well, nosiness (because how do mackerel fillets go from swimming about happily, to being vacuum packed and put in the supermarket chiller?) I signed up for a River Cottage session on filleting and cooking seafood, and for novices, mackerel is apparently the fish to start with.

And so, we excavate two fillets from a plump, iridescent, caught-that-morning fish…

You start by slicing along the belly – starting from between the two tiny little fins near the head, cut towards the tail. You can then hook your index finger in and pull out the guts – search for a fine membrane, towards the head, and break it with your finger (it gives a satisfying twang). You don’t need much pressure, then chuck the sack of guts in the bin. It shouldn’t be too bloody, but if it is, now’s the time to give the fish a wash.

Next, hold the head firmly in one hand, tail pointing away from you. Cut down into the ‘armpit’ (or ‘fin pit’) of the fish, just on the tail side of its pectoral fin, until you touch the spine. Then turn the blade until it lies flat on the spine, parallel to the chopping board, sharp edge pointing tailwards, and slice along the length of the fish until the fillet is separated from the body. Flip and repeat, like this:

Cut away the belly bones (the dark membrane that contains a rack of very fine bones):

Then remove the pin bones, which run down the centre of the fillets, by slicing (being careful not to cut through the skin on the other side) a v-shaped groove:

And then, scrappy edges aside, ta-dah, you end up with these – and feeling very proud of yourself, too:

Ella’s freshly filleted mackerel (Ella Walker/PA)

Now eat. On the menu? Mackerel stuffed with salsa verde, with a slow-cooked courgette sauce…

Ingredients:

(Serves 2)

4 medium-sized mackerel, gutted

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salsa verde:

A generous bunch of flat-leaf parsley, tough stalks removed

6–8 basil leaves

6–8 mint leaves

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

4 anchovy fillets

2tsp capers, rinsed

1tsp English mustard (optional)

Juice of 1/2 lemon, or to taste

Olive oil

For the slow cooked courgette sauce:

2 large courgettes, chopped

1 small clove of garlic chopped

Olive or rapeseed oil

Salt and black pepper

Ella’s mackerel with salsa verde and courgettes (Ella Walker/PA)

Method:

1. Put the courgettes in a pan so they come at least halfway up the saucepan. Add the garlic and oil, season. Bring to the boil on a high heat, then simmer until it becomes a tasty mush (about an hour).

2. Make the salsa verde: Chop the herbs together well. Combine the garlic with the anchovies and capers and chop into a coarse paste (or add them whole to the pan when frying the mackerel, below). Bring the chopped herb and anchovy mixtures together and chop again, before transferring to a bowl. Add the mustard, lemon juice and black pepper to taste. Stir in just enough olive oil to make a thick green sauce.

3. Sandwich some of the salsa in the v-shaped groove of the fillets, then tie the fillets together in twos, using string, skin facing out.

4. Pop a large, heavy frying pan over a medium heat and brush the fish with a little oil. Season and fry for five to six minutes on either side, or until almost cooked through.

5. Take off the heat (the fillets will continue cooking through thanks to the residual heat), and plate up. Nasturtium leaves add extra prettiness if you have any to hand.

Two Days At River Cottage cookery courses cost £430 per person and are hosted year-round. Visit rivercottage.net for dates and to book.

