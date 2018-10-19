International gin and tonic day: Here's where to get a good G&T this evening - wherever you are

19th Oct 18 | Lifestyle

Take a tour of the UK's gin distilleries with the first interactive gin map

Gin tonic

With the recent boom in craft gin and so many newly-opened distilleries, it’s hard to keep track of what’s trending in the gin world.

UK gin sales and exports passed the £2 billion barrier for the first time last month (according to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association) and a gin-gantic 47 million bottles of the juniper-based spirit were sold in 2017, a rise of 20% compared to the previous year.

Today is International G&T day, and to celebrate, Premier Inn has created the first interactive gin distillery map, so you can plot your next gin tour and tasting, while expanding your knowledge.

Map of UK gin distilleries
(Premier Inn/PA)

Highlighting 98 distilleries, the hotel chain hopes the map will encourage gin fans to travel far and wide in search of their perfect G&T. Here are five of the most unusual to inspire your next journey.

1. Most Northerly:  Shetland Reel Gin, Shetland Islands

2. Most Southerly: Salcombe Gin, Devon

3. Most unusual: Ladies and Gentlemen Distillery, Kentish Town, London

4. Most historic: Plymouth Gin Distillery, Plymouth

Plymouth Gin Distillery, Plymouth
(Plymouth Gin/PA)

5. Most modern: Bombay Sapphire Distillery, Hampshire

Bombay Sapphire Distillery, Hampshire
(Bombay Sapphire/PA)

The full interactive gin map can be seen below…

© Press Association 2018

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

[PICS] Inside Glenda Gilson's STUNNING baby shower
Man arrested after police use Taser to end armed siege
Pest control worker describes HORRIFYING incident with pack of rats

THIS is how you can get pre-sale access for tickets to Westlifes 2019 Irish comeback gigs

MAC is releasing it's first ever advent calendar and it is FAB

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month