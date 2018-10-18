8 reasons to visit Charleston, now reachable via a direct flight from London

A South Carolina port city founded in 1670, Charleston is famous for its attractive historic buildings and sleepy pace of life.

British Airways have announced they will be launching Europe’s first direct flights to the city, starting from April 4, 2019, and available to book from Friday, October 19.

Here are eight reasons to visit…

1. It exudes old-school charm

Lined with church steeples and cobblestone streets, the Historic District is a pleasure to explore either on foot or by horse-drawn carriage.

2. Rainbow Row is pure Instagram fodder

Daubed in pastel colours, this is the longest row of Georgian houses in the States. Some of the buildings date back to the 18th century, although they were restored in the 1930s. Myths suggest the colours were used so drunken sailors could identify their homes.

3. Great beaches are within easy reach

Ideal for swimming and sunbathing, Sullivan’s Island Beach has a giant sandbar and tidal pool, while Folly Beach is suited to surfers.

4. There are sites of historical interest

Several Civil War forts are open to the public, including Fort Sumter, which is only accessible by boat from Charleston harbour. Explore a series of secret rooms where men were stationed 150 years ago.

5. Small-scale distilleries are a delight

High Wire Distilling was the first distillery to open in the city following Prohibition. Co-owned by a husband and wife team, it experiments with small batches of several different spirits.

6. Nature is close by

The town is surrounded by saltwater marshes, where dolphins and occasionally manatees can be seen. The waterways are also perfect for SUP and kayak adventures.

7. Ancient trees still stand

With its sprawling roots and branches clutching at the sky, Angel Oak is a local attraction, popular as a picnic spot. Estimated to be 500 years old, it grows on John’s Island, close to Charleston.

8. It’s easy to slip into the past