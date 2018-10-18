11 Aussie foods Harry and Meghan should be eating (but probably won't get served)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are a few days into their Antipodean adventure, and have already been treated to a range of classic Australian fare – including chargrilled kangaroo.

The royal couple are currently in Melbourne (Phil Noble/AP)

The royal tour of the South Pacific is undoubtedly a prestigious event, and it’s unsurprising Harry and Meghan are getting treated to the best of the best. However, this might mean they miss out on some of the incredible food Australia has to offer that’s deemed not quite so fancy as roo and barramundi.

So if the Duke and Duchess do have a spare moment to themselves, we recommend they nip down to the closest corner shop or Coles supermarket and pick up some of these alternative delicacies…

1. Nutri-Grain

This Kellogg’s cereal is probably the most moreish thing you’ll ever eat, trust us. With an iconic rectangular shape with three holes, this is the only way to start your day in Australia.

2. Caramello Koalas

Meghan’s fans normally don’t look quite so grumpy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan’s already had a run-in with a real-life koala, and unfortunately the critter didn’t look too pleased to meet her. She’ll probably have more luck with the chocolate version – shaped like the animal, but far sweeter (and full of caramel).

3. Fairy bread

Unless the royal couple have a children’s birthday party on their official schedule, chances are they’ll miss out on the delights of fairy bread. They can totally recreate this back home – it’s just buttered white bread with hundreds and thousands sprinkled on top.

4. Meat pie

How else are you meant to watch the footie if not with a meat pie and a beer in hand?

5. Tim Tams

A far, far superior version of the humble Penguin. No arguments.

6. Golden Gaytime

As the name suggests, this ice cream is basically a ray of sunshine. Toffee and vanilla ice cream covered in chocolate and honeycomb – what’s not to love?

7. Lamingtons

Hopefully the Duke and Duchess have some kind of official afternoon tea engagement on the schedule, because then they can tuck into lamingtons aka two layers of sponge cake, jam in the middle, covered in chocolate and rolled in desiccated coconut.

8. Pavlova

As popular here as the are in Oz, pavlovas aren’t easy to make, but they’re worth all the time and effort involved. The meringue has to be crisp on the outside and gooey in the middle, and it’s loaded up with whipped cream and fresh fruit.

9. Fantales

Made my trip to the bank worthwhile. I ❤️ a fantale pic.twitter.com/7O5d4AiW1K — Kota Banks (@kotabanksmusic) October 22, 2014

This confectionary is the staple of any grandma’s handbag – chewy caramel coated in chocolate. Perhaps the best thing about Fantales is that each sweet is wrapped with random bits of trivia, so you can learn fun things while you chew.

10. Apricot delight

Little squares of apricot with sugar sprinkled all over, and it’s literally got ‘delight’ in its name, so you know it must be good. It is.

11. Vanilla slice