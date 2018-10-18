David Beckham admits marriage is 'hard work': Is it normal for long-term relationships to be tough?

As Beckham reveals his relationship with Victoria is 'hard work', experts explain why that's no bad thing.

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the most famous couples in the world, and no stranger to having their marriage analysed, and rumours of infidelity discussed.

But David has now said, in a new interview with Australian talk show The Sunday Project, the marriage is ‘hard work’ and added that the romance has become ‘more complicated’ over time.

Does this mean things aren’t going well? It’s not a happy marriage? No, it’s perfectly normal, say the experts. These are the factors that will challenge your marriage, no matter how famous you are…

Children

That moment when you have the first dance at your wedding, and it seems like the world will always revolve around your love for each other. Then you have a baby, and the baby becomes babies and the babies become children… and life changes forever.

Having a family inevitably makes marriage harder as you have less time for being a couple, emotionally and physically, but that’s to be expected says relationship psychologist Susan Quilliam: “Having a child, even though you would die for them, is like putting a hand grenade in the middle of a marriage. Putting aside conditions such as postpartum depression, suddenly you are a three when you were a two.

“All of a sudden there is no time and roles change, the child is the most important person. And that can continue until they go to university.”

Ever-changing work commitments

Changes in career can really put cats among the marriage pigeons. Not just ones you choose but those that are forced upon you. Redundancy, cut backs and a new boss can really put a strain on a marriage that was made when both of you were climbing the career ladder.

Quilliam notes: “Couples can underestimate how stressful it is juggling two careers and a family without the traditional community of living in a village. We’re all working harder than we ever did.”

Moving house – or doing renovations



It’s reportedly more stressful than marriage or divorce – and the Beckhams have certainly moved plenty of times. But there’s an even bigger challenge – renovations.

As many of us stay put due to rising house prices, often we decide to do a loft conversion or extension – cue building dust, and everyone sharing the same room. The last thing you want to do is be romantic or even kind to your partner – but you’re not alone if you’re feeling like this.

“A lot of clients come into therapy when they’ve just finished a renovation,” says psychotherapist Hilda Burke. “They’ll have been eeking out an existence, living together in one room which places enormous strain on a relationship.”

Anniversaries

As any couple knows, anniversaries can actually make things harder. The pressure for things to be perfect just because you’ve reached a certain number can be trying. Don’t let it weigh you down too much.

“It’s like turning 30, 40 or 50,” says Burke. “Whether you celebrate or not, there’s that feeling of, ‘Where am I in life and am I where I wanted to be?’ People can feel a bit dazed, and an anniversary can provoke reflection on the state of where you are.”

Your own personal development

You might be married but you’re still an individual. And as your interests change, that can impact your relationship, too. Someone who was once a couch potato might become a triathlon junkie, or one of you might go back to college or change career completely, says Quilliam.

“Even without all of these other factors, a relationship is a natural progression, a rhythm,” she says. “You might move apart, then fall back together, and that’s ok. It’s still hard and you have to keep working at being your own person. It’s about finding that balance emotionally as an individual but also wanting to be bonded to somebody.”

© Press Association 2018