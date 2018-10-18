World's most attractive cities announced: These are the most stunning spots in the top 7

London, New York, Tokyo and Paris have managed to hold on to their top positions as the world’s most attractive cities for the second year running.

This comes as part of the Global Power City Index, published by The Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies.

Sure, this study focuses on a city’s magnetism in general – the power it has to attract people from all over the world to live there. However, we’re more interested in the prettiness of these places for visitors – so here are some of the most gorgeous spots you can visit in the top seven cities.

‘Imposing’ barely describes the neoclassical building that is the British Museum. Nestled in the heart of Bloomsbury in London, it’s inspired by ancient Greek architecture and boasts an impressive 44 Ionic columns.

It’s not only the elaborate facade of the building that will blow you away, but the interior as well – take The Great Court – a covered quadrangle opened in 2000 with a spectacular roof of glass windowpanes.

Once you’ve finished taking pictures of the roof, you can explore the museum’s massive collection of artefacts. The permanent collection is free to enter and has around 80,000 pieces on display, to see daily between 10am and 5.30pm.

2. New York: The High Line

Unlike the British Museum, New York’s High Line was established much more recently – opened in 2009 instead of the 1700s. It’s an abandoned railway track converted into a park and public space, that runs along the wets flank of Manhattan.

It shows how unused spaces can be transformed into something beautiful, but it also has various art installations to enjoy and incredible views over the city. The park is free, and open 7am-10pm.

3. Tokyo: The Sensōji Temple

You can find intricate Buddhist temples nestled all over Tokyo, and Sensōji is one of the biggest and brightest. Located in the Asakusa neighbourhood, it was built in the 7th century and is an astounding example of traditional Japanese architecture.

The temple complex is free to enter and is full of awe-inspiring decorations and religious iconography. It’s also worth checking out the street approach to the temple, which is lined with traditional stalls.

‘Converted spaces’ seems to be a recurring theme on this list, as Paris’ Musée D’Orsay is housed in a former railway station. The late 1800s architecture is certainly impressive, but it’s the interior that will really take your breath away.

The airy main hall boasts huge glass panes, complex roof tilings and an elaborate (and much Instagrammed) clock. Its collection of impressionist and post-impressionist art is definitely not to be missed either. The museum is open 9.30am to 6pm (closed Mondays and open until 9.45pm on Thursdays) and tickets cost €14 (£12).

You might think once you’ve seen one botanical gardens, you’ve seen them all – but chances are you’ve never visited anything quite like Singapore’s. It’s more than 150 years old and is an oasis in the centre of a city largely dominated by skyscrapers.

Different parts of the vast park open at various times and are largely free, except for the National Orchid Garden which costs $5 (£3) and is definitely worth a visit.

6. Amsterdam: The Damrak