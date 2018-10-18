Chef Simon Rogan's top 5 locations in the Lake District

Simon Rogan’s two-Michelin starred restaurant L’Enclume first opened in 2002, so he’s spent a long time working and living in the Lake District.

Renowned as being a place of outstanding beauty, here are his top sights to see, and places to eat and drink, if you’re in the area.

1. Wast Water

(Thinkstock/PA)

“It’s one of the most desolate lakes and Scafell Pike is at one end. It’s pretty unique and quite isolated. It can be quite bleak when the weather’s bad – it’s really amazing. That’s my favourite lake.”

2. Wrynose Pass

(Thinkstock/PA)

“Wrynose Pass [between the Duddon Valley and Little Langdale] is a road that snakes up to its summit at about a one in five climb [5% incline]. It’s quite hair raising and the view’s incredible when you get to the top.”

3. The Bluebird Café

Amazing weather here today in the #lakes. Why not visit us over the weekend. Roast beef #Sundaylunch £8.95 #coniston pic.twitter.com/bGmedmB0qu — the Bluebird Café (@thebluebirdcafe) February 28, 2014

“My favourite place to go and eat and have a drink is The Bluebird Café. It’s at the northern tip of Coniston. The café’s right on the shore, so you sit out there and you’re looking right down the lake where the [power boat water] speed records are recorded.”

4. Cartmel races

There are nine racedays held at Cartmel each year, during May, June and August. “It’s a bit of a wonder to see 30,000 people crammed into a village the size of Cartmel.”

5. The Masons Arms

Finishing off writing a brief on a Sunday isn't so bad when this is the view. Roast beef incoming… @StrawberryBank pic.twitter.com/puOePSEVrC — EVH (@rEddie_brek) June 21, 2015

“There’s a pub quite close to us called The Masons Arms, at Strawberry Bank – it’s beautiful. Go there for a Sunday lunch and have a pint outside, the views are spectacular, and it’s about 10 minutes from Cartmel. That’s probably my favourite pub in the area.”

