Endangered species in the spotlight at the Wildlife Photographer Of The Year competition

The winners of this year’s prestigious Wildlife Photographer Of The Year competition have been anounced, and once again conservation is a central theme, with endangered and threatened species given centre stage.

Dutch photographer Marsel van Oosten took the overall prize with his image of two golden snub-nosed monkeys, taken in China’s Qinling Mountains. Classed as ‘Endangered’ on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, their population has halved in the last 40 years; estimates suggest they currently number between 8,000 and 20,000.

Roz Kidman Cox, chair of the competition’s judging panel, said Van Oosten’s image image was “a symbolic reminder of the beauty of nature and how impoverished we are becoming as nature is diminished. It is an artwork worthy of hanging in any gallery in the world.”

Here are three more vulnerable animals and environments on display at the new exhibition at London’s National History Museum.

Antarctica’s Sea Ice

Bed Of Seals by Cristobal Serrano, winner of the Animals In Their Environment category (Cristobel Serrano/PA)

Habitat loss is one of the main catalyst’s for species decline. Although the crabeater seals depicted in this image currently have a healthy population, the sea ice they depend upon is rapidly melting away.

Jaguars

Signature Tree by Alejandro Prieto, winner of the Wildlife Photojournalist Award: Story category (Alejandro Prieto/PA)

Distinguished by the rosettes on their prized pelts, jaguars are native to the Americas and roam vast territories. Forest clearings for urban development and farming have destroyed important wildlife corridors and brought the animal into conflict with communities. In Mexico, where this picture was taken, losses are especially acute.

Marsican Brown Bears



Crossing Paths by Marco Colombo, winner of the Urban Wildlife category (Marco Colombo/PA)

There are thought to be only 50 remaining individuals of this critically endangered sub-species found in Italy’s Apennine Mountains. Although the bears prefer to keep away from humans, some venture into villages in search of food ahead of the winter hibernation season. This puts them at risk of being hit by cars or subject to retaliatory poisonings. Some clips on social media even show the bears being chased by cars.

The Wildlife Photographer Of The Year exhibition will run at London’s Natural History Museum from October 19 to summer 2019. Tickets: £13.50, children £8. Book here.

