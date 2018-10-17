Pompeii graffiti discovery: Here's where else to spot modern and ancient street art around the world

We've been drawing on walls all through history.

Pompeii is famous for its graffiti, but now new ancient scrawlings have been uncovered by archaeologists, that may indicate historians have been mis-dating the eruption of Vesuvius.

The discovery of a line of text written in charcoal, thought to be made by someone renovating a home, dates to October 79 AD – previously it was thought Pompeii was destroyed in August.

Inspired by the excavators at Pompeii and love spotting street art? Here’s where else in the world you can go to find the best ancient and modern graffiti…

Ancient graffiti…

Tattershall Castle, Lincolnshire

The National Trust are running a whole Graffiti Project at Tattershall Castle, where researchers have found ritualistic signs, names, architectural drawings and nature doodles on the walls. At nearby Woolsthorpe Manor, the childhood home of Sir Isaac Newton, they’ve also uncovered etchings thought to have been made by the scientist.

Astypalaia, Greece

The island of Astypalaia is both a tranquil holiday destination, and where some of the world’s oldest erotic graffiti was uncovered. At the rocky peninsula of Vathy, inscriptions discussing sex, and phallic images were found, dating back 2,500 years.

Great Enclosure of Musawwarat es-Sufra, Sudan

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the walls of the Great Enclosure – a monument of the Kingdom of Kush – are decorated with intricate 2,000-year-old drawings of people and animals, including crocodiles and baboons.

Modern graffiti…

Bristol, England

The home of Banksy, Bristol’s buildings are, as you’d imagine, public works of art – you need never actually enter a gallery, just wander around and make sure to look up. To avoid missing any of the city’s best-loved murals, tag along on a Where The Wall walking tour.

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Head first to the community run area of Beco de Batman in Sao Paulo, where the streets are densely crowded with Technicolour street art – a trend kick-started by students – but then go exploring. Almost any alleyway you peer down in the city will be drenched in elaborate, extravagant artwork.

Berlin, Germany

Dubbed the “graffiti mecca” of the world, some of the street art scene’s most famous tags can be found across Berlin. Again, a walking tour makes sense, and be sure to check out the Kreuzberg and Mitte districts for political scrawlings and Friedrichshain for the East Side Gallery, where the last remaining stretch of the Berlin Wall stands, steeped in murals.

