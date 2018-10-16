Papoosegate: Why dads are doing the right thing by wearing a baby sling

As Piers Morgan attacks Daniel Craig for using a baby carrier, Jenny Stallard looks at how dads across the internet have retaliated.

The nation is used to Piers Morgan telling it like it is – or being plain rude and/or antagonistic, as some might say. Most people know he thrives on it. But every so often, he brings the public together in anger – and this is one of those moments – as his comments about dads wearing baby slings have gone viral.

Attacking dads who don what he calls a ‘papoose’, Morgan has gone straight for the jugular by berating none other than Daniel Craig. After slating baby-wearing dads on TV, he went on to call out #emasculatedBond, tweeting: ‘Oh 007.. not you as well?!!!’

In what’s now known on social media as #Papoosegate, debate is raging over whether dads should be wearing slings. And the majority – both dads and mums – are saying ‘of course they should!’

For the uninitiated, a baby sling or carrier is a device which holds your baby close to your body. Some are tighter than others – more swaddle-like. And as any parent who has used one will attest, they are a very simple, clever and useful item to own.

A papoose is defined as ‘a type of bag used to carry a child on one’s back’. It’s a bit of an old-fashioned word, really (in fact, its origins are in native American Indian language, and it’s derived from the word for child). Most people (except Morgan) now call them baby carriers or slings, and the baby is, more often than not, ‘worn’ on the front of the body.

The benefits are manyfold. First of all, there’s the practical element; ‘wearing’ your baby means your hands are free. Especially handy if you have another child in a pushchair. For travelling, they’re a godsend, as your hands are free to deal with anything – from a suitcase to check-in desks.

For everyday tasks, they can help you when you’re out shopping, or even taking part in your favourite hobby, like fishing…

Just a spot of fishing with my daughter in her #papoose @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/LwGqZ8Xutf — Dancing Dan (@DancingDanB) October 15, 2018

And then there’s the bonding element. Carrying a baby close to your body is reassuring for them – and it’s a brilliant way for a parent to connect with their baby, too. Rather than the child being down at buggy-height, in a sling, a baby is near the parent’s face. Why should that be exclusive to mums? And why wouldn’t you want your newborn cuddling against your chest where you can easily see and soothe them?

Reaching down to check they’re sleeping soundly? Check! Stealing a kiss as you walk through the park? Check! Making sure they’re warm and cosy strapped against your chest? Check!

Celebrity baby-wearing men are nothing new. You might remember Tom Hardy rapping with his son strapped on to his chest (and ‘baby’ Louis is now 10-years-old… Piers, where have you been?!), Orlando Bloom, Channing Tatum – the list is endless.

Even Captain America himself, actor Chris Evans, joined in the debate:

You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018

The more serious side of the argument is, of course, whether Morgan is calling out dads for doing something he’s not called out mums for. Why is it OK for a woman to carry a baby, but not a man? Why is it seen as emasculating for a dad to wear his child?

And spare a thought for a rapper who’s getting some unwanted attention on Twitter, too. Papoose Mackie, (real name Shamele Mackie), star of reality show Meet The Mackies with wife Remy Ma, is actually about to become a dad himself for the second time. We can’t wait to see if he’ll sport a #Papoose.

