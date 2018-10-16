Ask a counsellor: 'My husband was so caring while I was ill but now says he no longer loves me'

The problem…

“For the past year, whilst I’ve been really ill, my husband has had to look after me. He never once complained, despite having to hold down his job too. Now I’m better, I was looking forward to being able to pamper him for a change. So it was a real shock when he announced last week that he no longer loves me.

“He never once indicated that he felt like this and it is even more bizarre since he has looked after me so selflessly for the past 12 months. He won’t tell me why he feels this way and says he’s not prepared to consider counselling – but how can he do this to me after 22 years of marriage?

He’s pretending things are fine – but they’re not (Thinkstock/PA)

“He has no plans to move out and we’re still sharing the same bed! He’s pretending to other people that everything is fine between us, but I can’t go on pretending like this. What does he want from me?”

Fiona says…

“This can’t be easy for you, especially since he’s not willing to give any explanation and won’t agree to counselling.

“I suspect it’s your illness that has prompted his behaviour. Perhaps, in spite of the way he behaved at the time, he did resent the time he spent caring for you. Or perhaps it forced him to question his feelings for you. It might have presented an image he’d never confronted before, and made him realise that you’re both getting older – and he doesn’t like it.

“Whatever the reason though, this situation, as it stands is simply unacceptable. If he once had any feelings for you (and 22 years of marriage suggests quite strongly that he did) he needs to understand that he owes you some sort of explanation.

“You could, perhaps, start making him face the reality of what he’s said by asking him to move into a spare room – or tell him you’re moving into one yourself. This assumes you have the space to do so, but I do think it might make him face the reality of what he’s said if you were to move out of the same bed as him.

“Whether you can get through to him though, is another matter and, if he still refuses to talk about it, you need to decide just how hard you want to push things. It could be that, if you push him too hard, he might leave – so perhaps the best approach would be to give him a little bit more time to sort himself out. I suggest you set a time limit on how long you’re prepared to give him and assess the situation again after that.

“Meanwhile, there is no reason why you can’t consider counselling by yourself.

It might help you to understand what’s happening, and help you feel stronger about what you want from this marriage in the future. If your relationship with your husband can be amicable even without intimacy, you might be quite happy like that.

“You do need to consider whether that’s enough for you and also how you’d feel if he decides it’s not enough for him and starts looking elsewhere. Meanwhile, perhaps giving him some of that pampering as a thank you for his past care might help too – but not at the expense of your own self-esteem.”

