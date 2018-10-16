How to survive the rest of Sober October if you've made it this far

First things first, congratulations if you’re over halfway with Sober October. We know it’s a challenge, and, with that in mind, we’ve got some advice to help you get through the second half of the month…

Re-post your sponsorship link

Still waiting for people to cough up cold hard cash for your efforts? Go on a charm offensive with the link to your sponsorship page. Remind them you’re halfway through the challenge, that you’re doing well, but in order to finish you need their support in the form of their donations. Remind people why you’re committed to this, whether it’s personal to you, a friend or a family member.

Don’t accept any more social invitations this month

You’ve done so well, and that one night going for drinks with the team/girls could be just the thing that tips you over the edge back into prosecco land. So politely declining any offers of a night out now is perfectly fine. Go out if you’ve made plans, but press pause on saying yes to any more. Why not say: ‘I’m a bit tied up being sober the next two weeks, but I’d love to see you for a catch up in early November!’

Find a new tipple

Check this out! I managed to get my hands on some @innisandgunnUK #InnesAndNone #AlcoholFree Craft Pale Ale – exclusively available from @DryDrinker. Just as my #SoberOctober will was slipping I was able to enjoy this zesty, hoppy AF treat made by my Scottish brethren. Slàinte! pic.twitter.com/AXOt7Yj5zP — Stuart Arnott (@MindingsStu) October 11, 2018

Even at home, orange or cranberry juice is probably starting to get rather repetitive, let alone when at a restaurant. So it’s time to shake things up. Get mocktail making. If you’re already at peak mocktail, then switch things round. Find a new recipe, or take inspiration from the top chefs and brands by having a look through their social media feed. Many have uploaded alcohol-free recipes and made special drinks for the month.

Step up the exercise

It’s likely your exercise plans went one of two ways during the first half of Sober October. You either went for it, because you were hangover-free, or, because you’ve given up booze, you ‘rewarded’ yourself with avoiding the gym. Either way, it’s time to get the endorphins going with some exercise. It’ll help the time go faster, and make you feel EVEN smugger at the end of the month, too.

Treat yourself

All that abstinence – it’s hard work isn’t it? Tell you what isn’t – going for a manicure. Or a facial. Your skin is probably glowing a little right now thanks to the lack of booze and better sleep anyway, so why not maximise that with a little beauty treatment? You can afford it with all the money you’ve saved on gin, too. If you’ve already had a ‘sober treat’ like this, then we give you permission to have another.

Get into some Autumn TV binge-watching

Saying no to any more social plans means more time at home – so make the most of it and get into some good TV before the Christmas party season begins. If you haven’t already begun watching smash hit Killing Eve, it’s a good place to start. You won’t have time to think about booze when you’re busy wondering who’ll be assassinated next. If TV isn’t your thing, then a cinema trip is the perfect way to spend a weekend evening without wine. Alternatively, head to a museum. That exhibition you kept meaning to go to but never got round to it because the pub was always calling? See if there are evening tickets available if you’re busy at work during the day.

Remember how bad your hangovers were

Yes, you wanted to forget all about them, didn’t you? But reminding yourself just how awful a Sunday was when you had a hangover could strengthen your resolve. If you’re finding it hard to rustle up memories all by yourself, scroll through some whats apps or Facebook pics. You’ll soon be wincing at that image of you on the dancefloor, drink in hand. And if it makes you want to go clubbing? See the next point…

Find a buddy

When the gals commit to sober October. pic.twitter.com/lfAXKpm543 — Lisa Ellen (@Lisa_Keegan) October 11, 2018

Been feeling a bit left out while you don’t drink? It’s time to find a fellow ‘sober’ and see what they want to do. Pregnant friend, perhaps, or another person doing Sober October. Whoever it is, hunt them down and go for anything other than an alcoholic drink.

Stick on some Eighties music (or whatever makes you dance and smile)

Missing the fun of a drunken night out? Well, it’s not just the cocktails that get you in the mood. It’s the music. And recreating that feeling is simple. Either tune the radio to your kind of station or get downloading. Singing optional, but recommended!

Get in the garden

‘In October?!’ we hear you cry. YES in October. We’re not talking sunbathing – it’s time to plant bulbs, and get the garden ready for winter. We bet you’ve been putting it off. Well, thanks to no hangover Sundays, you can address those roses that need dead heading. Gardening is good for your mental health, so it should get the feelgood hormones rushing around, too. Plus the fresh air will give you an amazing night’s sleep. And hey, if you don’t want to do much work, just sitting out there will do your mood the world of good.

Getting out in the fresh air is a good way to avoid alcohol (Thinkstock/PA)

Plan a party

Yes, you heard right! But on the first weekend of November. Fireworks optional. You’ll be thinking you want a drink but actually, we bet you don’t as much as you think you do. Setting a date for a party means you can’t break your resolve now – or you’ll have to ‘fess up in front of everyone!

